These shows capture the highs, lows and thrill of chasing your passions
Sometimes, watching K-dramas isn’t just about romance or laughs—it’s about dreaming bigger and daring to take risks. From the gritty determination of Fight for My Way to the glamorous hustle of The Fabulous, these five K-dramas capture the highs, lows, and sheer thrill of chasing your passions. It could just be navigating office politics, breaking into competitive industries, or reinventing your life entirely. These stories almost inspire viewers to rethink their own 9-to-5 grind. Packed with ambition, heart, and unforgettable characters, this binge-worthy selection proves that sometimes the best motivation comes from the screen.
Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri play two strangers who meet during the country's financial reconstruction. Kim Tae-ri's fiesty Na Hee-do is a budding fencing star, Joo-hyuk's battered Baek Hi-jin is trying to figure out his life as a journalist. The two form a close, healing friendship, supporting each other's dreams. Yet, sometimes these dreams turn into a reality that neither of them are quite prepared for, and the series shows how they try to navigate this minefield.
We're all here for Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won's Aegyo, no doubt. The story in short: Four close friends are trying to chase dreams in a world that constantly doubts them. Go Dong-man (Seo-joon), a former taekwondo prodigy turned mall fighter, and Choi Ae-ra, a quirky TV announcer hopeful, navigate love, friendship, and career setbacks with humor and heart. Full of relatable struggles, inspiring perseverance, and laugh-out-loud moments, this drama proves that chasing your passion isn’t always glamorous—but it’s always worth it. Perfect for anyone who’s ever dreamed big, stumbled, and kept going, Fight For My Way finds a way to your heart in the first few minutes itself.
Fashion, demanding jobs, and messy loves. The Fabulous has it all. It's twisted into pretzels at points yes, but you're still here for the ride. The series follows four best friends—Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin), a luxury brand PR manager; Ji Woo-min (Choi Min-ho), a freelance retoucher; Joseph (Lee Sang-woon), a fashion designer; and Ye Seon-ho (Park Hee-jung), a top supermodel—as they navigate the highs and lows of their careers and personal lives. Set against the backdrop of fashion shows, celebrity events, and the bustling streets of Seoul, the drama delves into themes of ambition, friendship, and love. While the characters face challenges in their professional and romantic endeavors, they find strength and support in each other.
Alert, alert, Park Min-young office romance! And this isn't just an ordinary office romance; Min-young plays Sung Deuk-mi, who is also quite the K-Pop fan with her own chatroom. In walks Kim Jae-wook's Ryan Gold, who learns her secret. Apart from the fun, affable and non-complicated romance, the story also sees Deuk-mi following her dreams finally in the end, supported by all.
Woo to the young to the woo! This sharp, heartfelt tale follows Woo Young-woo, a brilliant young lawyer with autism, who loves a good whale metaphor. She navigates the high-stakes world of law, with an incredible memory and unique perspective that helps her solve complex cases, but she must also untangle workplace prejudices, social challenges, and personal growth. Equal parts inspiring, heartfelt, and clever, the series highlights perseverance, empathy, and triumph against the odds—proving that brilliance comes in many forms. Perfect for viewers who love smart courtroom drama mixed with emotional depth and a protagonist you can’t help but root for. And there's a sweet romance with Kang Tae-oh. Enough said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox