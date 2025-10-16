GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

First Frost star Bai Jingting fires back at nose job comments on birthday: 'Say less of that'

The actor was last seen in the series, Mobius

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Bai Jingting in Justifiable Defense, a new Chinese crime drama show.
Bai Jingting in Justifiable Defense, a new Chinese crime drama show.

The First Frost star Bai Jingting celebrated his birthday on October 15 with a special livestream to connect with fans—but one comment quickly caught his attention. A troll asked if he had undergone rhinoplasty, and true to his style, Jingting fired back.

"Stop saying such things to seek intention, I think it's better that you say less of that, alright?" he responded firmly, earning immediate praise from fans.

Jingting, one of the most loved actors in the industry, was last seen in the C-drama Mobius, alongside Janice Man and Yang Song. Directed by Liu Zhangmu, the show follows Ding Qi, a man who discovers he can relive the same day up to five times. He joins the police force to investigate mysterious deaths at a biotech company, with a suspect known as ‘Squid’. During the livestream, Jingting confirmed there will not be a second season.

Earlier this year, Jingting starred in the emotional and painfully raw, The First Frost, which is set in the same universe as Hidden Love, another popular Chinese drama that earned much praise and love.

Next up, he’s set to star in the film Keep Real and the C-drama Detective Moment 1: In the Prime of Life. Fans are clearly ready to follow wherever he goes next—especially when he handles trolls this effortlessly.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Zhao Lusi didn't reprise her Hidden Love character in The First Frost.

Why didn't Zhao Lusi return to The First Frost?

2m read
The fans noted that 'distorted reports and baseless claims about Kim Soo-hyun have been repeatedly made in some YouTube broadcasts'.

Kim Soo-hyun's fans end rumours on old hiking photo

3m read
Mobius works best when it leans into the thriller aspect — suspicious CEOs, midnight resets, everyone being a potential traitor — and not when it tries to cue romantic elevator music.

Mobius review: A savage, brilliant Chinese drama

4m read
Mohra

Why Pakistani show Mohra makes for binge-worthy watch?

2m read