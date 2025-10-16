The actor was last seen in the series, Mobius
The First Frost star Bai Jingting celebrated his birthday on October 15 with a special livestream to connect with fans—but one comment quickly caught his attention. A troll asked if he had undergone rhinoplasty, and true to his style, Jingting fired back.
"Stop saying such things to seek intention, I think it's better that you say less of that, alright?" he responded firmly, earning immediate praise from fans.
Jingting, one of the most loved actors in the industry, was last seen in the C-drama Mobius, alongside Janice Man and Yang Song. Directed by Liu Zhangmu, the show follows Ding Qi, a man who discovers he can relive the same day up to five times. He joins the police force to investigate mysterious deaths at a biotech company, with a suspect known as ‘Squid’. During the livestream, Jingting confirmed there will not be a second season.
Earlier this year, Jingting starred in the emotional and painfully raw, The First Frost, which is set in the same universe as Hidden Love, another popular Chinese drama that earned much praise and love.
Next up, he’s set to star in the film Keep Real and the C-drama Detective Moment 1: In the Prime of Life. Fans are clearly ready to follow wherever he goes next—especially when he handles trolls this effortlessly.
