Jingting, one of the most loved actors in the industry, was last seen in the C-drama Mobius, alongside Janice Man and Yang Song. Directed by Liu Zhangmu, the show follows Ding Qi, a man who discovers he can relive the same day up to five times. He joins the police force to investigate mysterious deaths at a biotech company, with a suspect known as ‘Squid’. During the livestream, Jingting confirmed there will not be a second season.