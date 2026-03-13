Ramadan Bites & Delights: Overnight oats for a wholesome suhour boost

Ingredients
• 45g cup Jenan oats
• 12g chia seeds
• 1 tbsp maple syrup
• pinch sea salt
• 45g Greek yogurt
• 170g almond milk, unsweetened
For the toppings
• Handful of dark chocolate chips
• 1 tbsp Lotus Biscoff crumble
• Handful of roasted almond flakes
• 2-3 strawberries, sliced
• Pinch of cinnamon powder
• Maple syrup
Method
In a mason jar or any container with a lid, combine the oats, chia seeds, maple syrup, salt, and Greek yogurt.
Pour in the almond milk and stir thoroughly until everything is evenly incorporated, making sure no chia seeds settle at the bottom.
Seal the jar and refrigerate overnight, or for up to five days.
When ready to serve, transfer soaked oats to a bowl or enjoy directly from the jar. Add your preferred toppings such as dark chocolate chips, Lotus Biscoff crumble, or roasted almond flakes, and finish with strawberries or seasonal fruits, chopped pistachios, and a drizzle of maple syrup.
