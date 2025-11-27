After what feels like an eternity, we’re finally back in Hawkins—a town that’s somehow even more claustrophobic than we remember. The place is under quarantine, tensions are razor-sharp, and the chaos is already brewing in the first few scenes as the Byers and the Wheelers attempt to coexist under one roof. Ted Wheeler would love nothing more than to throw everyone out just for a moment of silence, but obviously, that’s not happening. (He could check on his daughter first)