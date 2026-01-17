Fretting over ‘most depressing day’ of 2026? UAE doctors reveal how to boost your mood

Experts debunk ‘Blue Monday’ myths, explain why January feels tough
Every January, the term ‘Blue Monday’ resurfaces, often described as the ‘most depressing day’ of the year. Usually falling on the third Monday of the month, it is reportedly linked to slipping New Year’s resolutions, post-holiday blues, financial worries and gloomy winter weather. But UAE-based doctors told Gulf News that while the phrase has entered popular culture, it has no scientific basis and should not be mistaken for a medical diagnosis.
Specialists noted that the idea of Blue Monday was coined in London in the mid-2000s using a non-scientific formula and later promoted through a marketing campaign.
“There is no scientific evidence or psychiatric data to support the idea that one specific Monday in January is the ‘most depressing day of the year’,” said Dr Salman Kareem, Specialist Psychiatrist at Aster Clinic, JLT, Dubai.
“It was a marketing tool, not a clinical discovery.”
However, Dr Kareem noted that while Blue Monday itself is a myth, the conversation around it highlights a real mental health issue: Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). “Many people experience a genuine dip in mood due to shorter daylight hours,” he said.
Reduced sunlight can disrupt the body’s internal clock or circadian rhythm and affect levels of serotonin and melatonin – chemicals that play a key role in mood and sleep.
Echoing this view, Dr Amir Javaid, Consultant Psychiatrist at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, said feelings of low mood around this time of year are often driven by a combination of seasonal and lifestyle factors rather than a single day.
“Some people feel lower or stressed due to seasonal factors such as shorter daylight hours, vitamin D deficiency and dark, gloomy weather,” he said.
“Post-holiday stress such as getting back to routine and daily household chores can be distressing,” Dr Javaid said, noting that people who are already dealing with ongoing stress or have a history of mental health disorders may be more vulnerable during this period and at higher risk of symptom relapse.
Doctors advised paying attention to early signs that mood changes may be becoming significant. These can include persistent sadness, feeling down or tearful more than usual, increased irritability or frustration, and a loss of interest in activities that were previously enjoyable. Other red flags include difficulty concentrating or making decisions, social withdrawal, reduced motivation, low energy, and changes in appetite or sleep, such as insomnia or oversleeping. Physical fatigue can also be an indicator, especially when combined with emotional or behavioural changes.
While Blue Monday is not a medical diagnosis, both doctors stressed that evidence-based strategies can help people cope with low mood and stress.
Regular physical activity is one of the most effective tools.
“Exercise increases dopamine, serotonin and endorphins, which improve mood,” Dr Javaid said.
Dr Kareem underlined: “A 30-minute brisk walk is scientifically shown to improve mood.”
Maintaining a structured daily routine, including consistent sleep and wake times, scheduled meals and proper hydration, can also provide emotional stability.
Dr Kareem highlighted the concept of “behavioural activation”, which focuses on changing daily actions to gradually improve how one feels.
“On low-energy days, break tasks into tiny, manageable steps,” he said.
Reconnecting socially, even through a short phone call, and journaling to externalise negative thoughts can also help reduce stress. Diet and sleep are equally important. Chronic sleep deprivation increases the risk of anxiety and depression, while a full night of quality sleep can significantly improve mood and focus. A balanced diet rich in protein, complex carbohydrates, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins and magnesium supports mental health, while excessive sugar and caffeine can worsen mood swings.
Doctors noted that professional support should be sought if low mood persists for more than two weeks, affects work or home responsibilities, or is accompanied by feelings of hopelessness, helplessness or thoughts of self-harm or suicide.
“Don’t delay seeking professional help such as visiting your GP, family doctor, psychiatrist, psychologist or paediatrician,” Dr Javaid said.
Ultimately, while Blue Monday may be a myth, experts said it can serve as a useful reminder to check in on mental wellbeing and to seek help early when needed.
