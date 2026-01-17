Fretting over ‘most depressing day’ of 2026? UAE doctors reveal how to boost your mood

Doctors advised paying attention to early signs that mood changes may be becoming significant. These can include persistent sadness, feeling down or tearful more than usual, increased irritability or frustration, and a loss of interest in activities that were previously enjoyable. Other red flags include difficulty concentrating or making decisions, social withdrawal, reduced motivation, low energy, and changes in appetite or sleep, such as insomnia or oversleeping. Physical fatigue can also be an indicator, especially when combined with emotional or behavioural changes.