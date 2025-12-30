GDRFA Dubai becomes first UAE entity to secure AI governance certification

Dubai's GDRFA leads UAE in AI governance with ISO certification
Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) – Dubai has achieved a global milestone by obtaining ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its Artificial Intelligence Management System. The certification, awarded by the British Standards Institute (BSI) and accredited by the Dutch Accreditation Council (RvA), recognises the Directorate’s commitment to ethical and responsible AI governance.
The accreditation reflects GDRFA Dubai’s approach to building an integrated digital ecosystem that balances innovation, data protection, regulatory compliance, and public trust. By implementing an AI management system aligned with international standards, the Directorate demonstrates institutional maturity and the ability to leverage advanced technologies to improve service quality and operational efficiency.
Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said the certification highlights GDRFA Dubai’s dedication to global best practices in AI governance, enhancing quality of life, service delivery, and decision-making within a framework centred on people, trust, and sustainability. He added that the milestone supports Dubai’s leadership in digital government services, particularly in nationality, identity, and residency sectors.
Colonel Expert Khalid Ahmed bin Madiya Al Falasi, Assistant Director General for Digital Services Affairs, noted that the certification strengthens reliability, governance, risk management, and compliance, ensuring ethical and secure use of AI while enhancing service quality and sustainability of digital transformation.
The RvA-issued certificate carries full international recognition, reinforcing GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to ethical AI, transparency, and responsible technology use, and bolstering trust among customers and partners.
