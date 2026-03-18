Fatehi emphasised that she did not endorse the track
Nora Fatehi has distanced herself from the viral controversy surrounding her latest track in the pan-India film KD: The Devil, claiming she was blindsided by the song’s Hindi release.
The ongoing storm surrounding the song Sarke Chunar has reached a breaking point. After facing intense scrutiny in Parliament and a subsequent ban by the I&B Ministry over "allegedly vulgar" lyrics, the song’s lead performer, Nora Fatehi, is finally setting the record straight.
In a candid series of updates shared on Wednesday afternoon, the actor-dancer emphasised that she does not endorse the controversial track and claims the filmmakers released the Hindi version without her consent.
Nora asserted that while she signed on for the original Kannada version of the song, the Hindi dub, which has been slammed for its crude double entendres and suggestive content, was never part of the deal.
“I had no idea about this Hindi song,” Nora stated. “I did not perform to it and no permission was taken to use it with my image.”
She thanked the public for the "pressure" that ultimately forced the filmmakers to scrub the video, which also featured Sanjay Dutt, from official platforms. "I would hate for anyone to think I endorse this," she added, urging fans to stop sharing the clip to avoid giving the controversy an "unnecessary platform."
While Nora was quick to align with critics of the song’s lyrics, she also defended her reputation. As the Sarke Chunar row intensified, the performer noted that some social media users using the scandal as a pretext to attack her character.
“On a side note, I see some of you guys trying to use this as an opportunity to attack my character. It’s unfortunate,” she wrote.
Originally composed for the period action drama KD: The Devil, Sarke Chunar was translated into Hindi by lyricist Raqueeb. Raqueeb himself previously claimed he objected to the "crude" nature of the lyrics and merely translated what was provided.