UAE media professionals gather for Ramadan Suhoor

National Media Office event encourages dialogue on industry challenges and opportunities
Abu Dhabi: The National Media Office in the United Arab Emirates organised a Ramadan Suhoor gathering, bringing together an elite group of officials, experts and media professionals from various media institutions across the country. The evening was marked by a warm and friendly atmosphere that reflected the spirit of cooperation and cohesion within the UAE’s media sector.
The event was organised as part of the Office’s commitment to strengthening direct communication with professionals working in the media field and fostering partnerships among different entities and institutions. Such initiatives aim to support the development of the national media ecosystem and reinforce its role in advancing the country’s ongoing development journey.
The gathering was attended by several media leaders, officials, experts and specialists in the sector, along with journalists representing print, radio, television and digital media platforms across the UAE. The occasion offered an opportunity for participants to exchange views and experiences, and to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the media industry amid rapid global changes in the fields of media and communication.
During the event, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, welcomed the attendees and expressed his appreciation for their participation. He described the gathering as reflecting the spirit of one family that unites professionals working across the UAE’s media sector.
Al Hamed began his remarks by extending his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the UAE’s leadership, as well as to the Armed Forces and frontline personnel who serve with dedication to safeguard the nation’s security and stability.
He emphasised that the efforts of these national cadres play an important role in ensuring the UAE remains an oasis of safety and stability, allowing society to live in an atmosphere of peace and reassurance.
He also expressed appreciation to every citizen and resident of the UAE, praising their positive role in reflecting the true and bright image of the country, particularly amid the challenges and circumstances facing the region and the world.
Al Hamed noted that social media platforms have become open spaces for exchanging opinions and information. He said much of the content published about the UAE reflects a genuine understanding of the country and its values.
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At the same time, he pointed out that some negative content published online does not stem from a true understanding of the UAE, its leadership or its approach. He stressed that the reality on the ground presents a different picture defined by stability, development and openness to the world.
He added that while the current phase may be challenging, it also reveals people’s true character and highlights genuine positions during times of difficulty.
Al Hamed affirmed that the UAE remains a strong and resilient nation grounded in its principles and values, noting that it has established itself as a global model of tolerance, coexistence and international partnership.
He added that today the UAE is a source of pride and admiration for many countries in both the East and the West, with many people proud to be part of its development journey, whether by living and working in the country or visiting and learning about its experience.
He also noted that the Ramadan gathering reflected the spirit of the UAE’s diverse and harmonious society, which brings together citizens and residents from different cultures and nationalities under one roof within a framework of mutual respect and cooperation.
Al Hamed said this diversity represents one of the strengths of Emirati society and reflects the leadership’s vision of coexistence, collaboration and meaningful human partnership.
Concluding his remarks, he emphasised that global challenges and crises also offer opportunities to learn and gain experience. He said the UAE views international developments as lessons that help avoid mistakes and strengthen the path of progress.
He affirmed that the UAE is capable of overcoming challenges and will emerge from any crisis stronger and more resilient, supported by national unity, the vision of its leadership and the determination of its cohesive society.
At the end of the evening, attendees exchanged conversations in a distinctive Ramadan atmosphere that reflected the warmth and closeness within the media community. The gathering underscored the importance of such meetings in strengthening communication and cooperation among media institutions across the UAE.