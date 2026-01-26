Adil Group: Bridging Indian traditions and UAE communities through retail excellence

Beyond retail, the Group plays an active role in nurturing cultural ties
For decades, the Adil Group of Supermarkets has stood as a trusted custodian of Indian taste, tradition, and values in the UAE. What began as a humble effort to serve the Indian diaspora has today evolved into one of the region’s most respected retail chains, with over 50 outlets across GCC. The brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and authenticity has made it a household name among Indian families seeking a genuine connection to home.
At the helm of this remarkable journey is Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director of Adil Group, widely revered as the Masala King. A visionary entrepreneur with deep cultural roots, Dr Datar has built the Adil Group on the pillars of trust, affordability, and uncompromising quality. His mission has always been clear: to ensure that Indian food essentials remain accessible, pure, and true to tradition for every household abroad.
Speaking on the occasion of India’s Republic Day, Dr Datar shares, “Republic Day reminds us of the values that define India — unity, integrity, and resilience. At Adil Group, we take pride in being ambassadors of Indian culture in the UAE. The trust of our customers is our greatest strength, and it inspires us to continuously uphold the traditions and values we all cherish. Together, let us celebrate India’s spirit and further strengthen the bond between India and the UAE.”
Specialising exclusively in vegetarian products, the Adil Group has earned the confidence of generations through its extensive range of spices, grains, pulses, ready-to-cook essentials, festive delicacies, and traditional sweets.
Beyond retail, the Adil Group plays an active role in nurturing cultural ties. By supporting Indian festivals, community initiatives, and cultural celebrations, the brand goes beyond commerce to serve as a bridge between India and its global diaspora. Under Dr Datar’s leadership, Adil Group has become more than a supermarket chain — it is a symbol of belonging and pride.
