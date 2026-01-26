Adil Group: Bridging Indian traditions and UAE communities through retail excellence

Speaking on the occasion of India’s Republic Day, Dr Datar shares, “Republic Day reminds us of the values that define India — unity, integrity, and resilience. At Adil Group, we take pride in being ambassadors of Indian culture in the UAE. The trust of our customers is our greatest strength, and it inspires us to continuously uphold the traditions and values we all cherish. Together, let us celebrate India’s spirit and further strengthen the bond between India and the UAE.”