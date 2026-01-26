Jumbo Group celebrates India's Republic Day, reflecting on shared values and growth in the UAE

The growth of Jumbo mirrors the deep economic and cultural ties between India and the UAE
As we celebrate India’s 77th Republic Day, we reflect on the values, relationships, and ambitions that continue to shape Jumbo’s role in the Emirates.
This Indian Republic Day offers a moment to reflect not only on the nation’s democratic foundations but also on the enduring values that bind its global community. At Jumbo Group, this occasion holds special meaning. Our journey, spanning more than five decades, has been shaped by the very principles that define India: resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to progress.
What began as a single store has grown into one of the UAE’s most respected retail and distribution businesses. This growth has been guided by the legacy of Indian values while remaining firmly rooted in the opportunities offered by the UAE.
From our early days with our long-standing partner Sony to collaborations with global brands, including those from India, we have always focused on meeting the needs and aspirations of our customers. Our latest partnership with the international brand Christy, which marked our expansion into the lifestyle category, helps us remain relevant in a nation whose diversity and ambition continue to grow.
The growth of Jumbo mirrors the deep economic and cultural ties between India and the UAE — one of the world’s most significant bilateral partnerships. This connection is strongly reflected within our organisation. Our workforce includes a large and talented Indian diaspora, whose dedication has been central to our success.
Through both our retail and distribution operations, we are proud to have contributed to job creation, talent development, and the UAE’s broader focus on innovation-driven economic progress.
As the UAE celebrates the Year of Family, we remain committed to enhancing everyday experiences for everyone living in or visiting the country. In Indian culture, family is at the heart of our values, guiding how we care, how we serve, and how we envision the future. These values continue to inspire everything we do, ensuring that every product and service we offer contributes to moments that truly matter.
On this meaningful occasion, we extend our warmest wishes to the Indian community and our extended Jumbo family, united by shared heritage, shared ambition, and a shared future.
