Fathima Healthcare Group announces association with Jamia Hamdard University

The partnership supports the UAE’s vision for education, innovation and social development
Fathima Healthcare Group is proud to announce its association with Jamia Hamdard University, New Delhi, to establish a Jamia Hamdard University off-campus in Dubai. This landmark initiative is aimed at serving society and strengthening higher education opportunities across the UAE and the wider GCC region, particularly in the fields of medical and allied health sciences.
Jamia Hamdard University is an A+ rated institution with a strong global reputation, especially in medical and health sciences. The proposed Dubai campus will benefit not only students of Indian origin but also learners from all communities residing across the GCC, providing them access to high-quality, internationally recognized education closer to home.
A Letter of Intent has been officially signed between Fathima Healthcare Group UAE and Jamia Hamdard University, marking a historic milestone in academic collaboration. Subject to obtaining the necessary approvals from relevant authorities, the initiative plans to introduce a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs in medical sciences, physiotherapy, Unani and integrated medicine, nursing, optometry, pharmacy, paramedical studies, and medical technology disciplines.
This collaboration strongly aligns with the UAE Government’s continued commitment to education under its visionary leadership, which places great emphasis on knowledge, innovation, and social development. The establishment of this off-campus university reflects shared values of academic excellence, community service, and the advancement of healthcare education in the region.
Fathima Healthcare Group UAE has reaffirmed its full commitment to this educational mission and will take a special and dedicated role in establishing the Jamia Hamdard University campus in Dubai. Following regulatory approvals, the group plans to move forward swiftly to commence degree and technical medical programs that will greatly benefit students across the entire GCC region.
The signing of the Letter of Intent was a moment of great pride and honor for both institutions. Dr K P Hussain, Founder Chairman-Fathima Healthcare Group UAE sincerely acknowledges Professor Dr Iqbal S. Hasnain for initiating this collaboration and expresses deep appreciation to Dr Afshar Alam, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard University, for his leadership and support in realizing this vision.
The signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from Fathima Healthcare Group, including Dr K. P. Hussain, Founder Chairman; Dr Beena Hussain, Executive Director; Joseph Alley, GM – Insurance Relationship; Dr ElSayed Tantawi, General Manager; Adv. Prashaktha K, Legal Advisor; and Rajani Jayan, Business Support Manager and PA to the Chairman. Representing Jamia Hamdard University were Dr Afshar Alam, Vice Chancellor, and Professor Dr Iqbal S. Hasnain, Executive Committee Member of Jamia Hamdard University and Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calicut, Kerala.
