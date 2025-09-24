GOLD/FOREX
Al Ain striker’s shirt and ball fetch over Dh1.13 million at auction

Record bids in UAE Pro League’s charity auction for Laba’s milestone goal memorabilia

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: An extraordinary auction organised by the UAE Pro League drew record bids as the shirt and match ball of Al Ain’s Togolese striker Kodjo Laba—who recently became the club’s all-time top scorer—sold for a combined Dh1.13 million.

The auction was launched after Laba scored a hat-trick in Al Ain’s match against Khor Fakkan, taking his tally to 125 goals in the UAE Pro League and cementing his place as the club’s historic top scorer. The shirt he wore that night fetched Dh1 million alone, while match ball was sold separately for Dh133,500.

The auction, originally scheduled to close earlier, was extended due to surging demand before concluding at 5pm on Wednesday. League officials hailed the response as exceptional, underscoring both the passion of Al Ain supporters and the striker’s enduring legacy with the club known as “The Boss”.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
