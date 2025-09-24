Al Ain striker’s shirt and ball fetch over Dh1.13 million at auction

Record bids in UAE Pro League’s charity auction for Laba’s milestone goal memorabilia
Dubai: An extraordinary auction organised by the UAE Pro League drew record bids as the shirt and match ball of Al Ain’s Togolese striker Kodjo Laba—who recently became the club’s all-time top scorer—sold for a combined Dh1.13 million.
The auction was launched after Laba scored a hat-trick in Al Ain’s match against Khor Fakkan, taking his tally to 125 goals in the UAE Pro League and cementing his place as the club’s historic top scorer. The shirt he wore that night fetched Dh1 million alone, while match ball was sold separately for Dh133,500.
The auction, originally scheduled to close earlier, was extended due to surging demand before concluding at 5pm on Wednesday. League officials hailed the response as exceptional, underscoring both the passion of Al Ain supporters and the striker’s enduring legacy with the club known as “The Boss”.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox