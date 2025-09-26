UAE women create history on ODI debut in Zimbabwe

Beat hosts convincingly by 36 runs in the opening ODI
Dubai: A brilliant unbeaten 102-run partnership between Rinitha Rajith and Michelle Botha guided the UAE women’s cricket team to a historic victory in their first-ever One-Day International, defeating Zimbabwe by 36 runs in Bulawayo on Friday.
Batting first, the UAE posted a competitive total of 222 for 5 in their 50 overs. Despite losing captain Esha Oza early for just 10 runs, opener Lavanya Keny held firm with a composed 47 off 82 balls. She added 56 runs for the second wicket with Heena Hotchandani (20), setting a solid platform.
However, a brief collapse saw UAE lose a couple of quick wickets before 19-year-old Rinitha Rajith took charge. She played a mature, run-a-ball innings of 59 not out, and found a reliable partner in Michelle Botha, who contributed a steady 42 not out from 44 balls. Their unbeaten century stand helped UAE finish strongly.
In response, Zimbabwe’s chase began with a jolt as Samaira Dharnidharka struck with the very first ball, removing Modester Mupachikwa. Although Zimbabwe recovered to 63-1 in 14 overs, the UAE bowlers soon took control.
Captain Esha Oza, a two-time ICC Associate Women’s Player of the Year, made a key impact, claiming three crucial wickets. Shashikala Athige Silva also picked up three, while Dharnidharka returned to wrap up the innings with two wickets in two balls, bowling out the hosts for 186 in 46.3 overs.
It was a momentous win for UAE, who only earned their ODI status in May this year.
The second match of the four-match ODI series will be played at the same venue on Sunday, followed by two T20 Internationals.
