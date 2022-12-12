Dubai: The Bus-On-Demand service run by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has served more than 1 million riders since its launch in February 2020.
“This service proved popular among the community, especially as it covers key areas in Dubai such as Al-Barsha, Academy City and Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Al Nahda. The service also connects Al Nahda and Al Barsha Metro Stations, thus contributing to the integration of the public transport network as well as the safe and smooth mobility of riders to their destinations,” said Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
“13 minibuses are currently deployed to run this public service. These buses offer convenient services befitting the public and are easily accessible. They have flexible routes that render them more suitable for certain categories. The service is tailored to serve low-demand areas, and contributes to reducing the operational expenses, thanks to the flexible service schedules.”
The service contributes to integrated public transport services, supports the first and last-mile strategy, and reduces customers’ waiting time. Also, its accessible through the Bus-On-Demand app in Apple Store and Google Play. The fare is Dh5 per single rider and Dh4 per additional rider in the same booking. Payment can be made via credit or nol cards.
Benefits
These 10-seater buses operate on flexible routes and schedules. Drivers can interact with the service requesters through the app to reach the nearest points. Other benefits of the Bus-On-Demand service relate to the customer, operation, and the environment. These buses contribute to reducing the walking and waiting time of clients and offer them better services on high-class buses.
These buses are smaller in size compared to big buses operating on regular routes. They consume lower amounts of fuel and have a smart scheduling system that reduces wasted mileage. The initiative contributes to reducing carbon emissions and the journeys of private vehicles within the service coverage areas.