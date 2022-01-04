According to RTA, 603,052 riders have used the service from the time of launch in February 2020 until the end of 2021. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The first and last-mile ‘Bus-on-Demand’ service by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recorded huge growth in the number of commuters, RTA announced on Monday.

Adil Shakri

According to RTA, 603,052 riders have used the service from the time of launch in February 2020 until the end of 2021. “The service recorded a significant increase in ridership numbers, where 428,377 riders have used this service in 2021, compared to 174,675 in 2020,” the RTA noted.

Adil Shakri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “This service has seen an exceptional surge in demand, especially as it covers vital areas of Dubai. It also covers several Dubai Metro and tram stations, which also enhances the integration of public transport and eases the movement of commuters to their destinations safely and smoothly.

“The service clocked a satisfaction rating of 86 per cent. It contributes to the integration of public transport services with the first and last mile, easing of accessibility and reducing the waiting time for commuters,” he added.

Convenient and smooth services

RTA said there are currently 13 minibuses deployed to run the service at Al Barsha, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis and the Academic City. The on-demand bus service is run via the smart app ‘Dubai Bus on Demand’ available at Apple Store and Google Play. These ten-seater buses cover flexible routes and timetables. Additionally, bus drivers can communicate with the service requesters through the app to reach the nearest point of their assembly.

Shakri noted: “These buses offer convenient and smooth services befitting the needs of riders. They are very easily accessible as they travel on flexible routes to serve the needs of certain categories of passengers. The underlying strategy of the initiative is to serve the low-demand areas and reduce operational costs — thanks to fixed service timetables.”

RTA said there are currently 13 minibuses deployed to run the service at Al Barsha, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis and the Academic City. Image Credit: Supplied

“Other benefits of the service relate to riders, operation and the environment. These buses reduce the walking distance and the waiting time for customers besides improving their experience — thanks to the deployment of high-quality buses,” he continued.

Environment-friendly transport mode