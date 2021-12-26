Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street named in recognition of his role during the 1960s and 70s

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (third from left) and other senior officials during the inauguration ceremony of Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street in Abu Dhabi on Sunday Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi on Sunday inaugurated Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street, adjacent to Abu Dhabi Municipality building, in recognition of the late urban planner Dr Abdul Rahman Makhlouf and his role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s architectural development.

The move followed the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated Abdul Rahman Makhlouf Street.

Family members, officials at ceremony

The ceremony to inaugurate the street, formerly known as Al Sough Street, was attended by several senior officials and family members of the late Dr Abdul Rahman Makhlouf. Renaming the street after the former Director of the Urban Planning honours his role in shaping Abu Dhabi’s early urban development during the 1960s and 1970s.

Dr Makhlouf’s career

After receiving his PhD from Munich University in 1957, the late Dr Makhlouf gained extensive experience in urban planning working in many countries and by serving as an urban planning consultant to the United Nations. He moved to Abu Dhabi in 1968 and was appointed Director of the Department of Urban Planning by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He also lectured on urban planning at the UAE University’s Department of Architecture between 1983 and 1985 and received the Abu Dhabi Award in 2010 from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in recognition of his contributions to Abu Dhabi’s urban and architectural renaissance.

‘Testament to his legacy’

Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), extended his gratitude to UAE leadership for their continuous appreciation and recognition of individuals who have made profound contributions to all sectors of the development of Abu Dhabi.