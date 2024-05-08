Zendaya captivated the 2024 Met Gala audience with her enchanting solo appearance. While her partner, Tom Holland, couldn't attend due to prior commitments, his affectionate gesture towards Zendaya's stunning looks is winning hearts on the internet.

The Met Gala, a pinnacle event in the fashion world, witnessed Zendaya gracing the red carpet in a mesmerizing peacock-coloured gown by Maison Margiela Artisanal, crafted by John Galliano.

The Emmy-winning star, who co-chaired the event, exuded grace and charm with her dramatic blue and green ensemble.

Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6

Later, she surprised everyone with a swift outfit change into a timeless black dress from Givenchy's spring/summer 1996 couture collection, paired with a floral bouquet headpiece.

Despite his absence, her beau Tom Holland showered his admiration for Zendaya's looks on Instagram, sharing images of her Met Gala appearances with three heart-eye emojis.

Fans flooded the comments section, praising Holland's supportive gesture and labelling him the "boyfriend of the year."

However, Holland's unavoidable absence was due to his upcoming role in a West End production of 'Romeo and Juliet,' where he is set to portray the titular character.

Additionally, a recent injury sustained during a golf outing added to his challenges, as he shared a photo of a bruise on his forehead on Instagram, humorously remarking about the intensity of golf.

The couple's relationship blossomed since their initial meeting on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2016, marking a journey of love amidst their thriving careers in the entertainment industry.

The 2024 Met Gala, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' saw a star-studded attendance, including Anna Wintour, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez, who served as co-chairs.