South Korea’s annual Baeksang Arts Awards, which honours the country’s top actors and entertainers, took place in Seoul this week. But, for K-culture fans, a former star couple created the biggest buzz at the star-studdend event – Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki.

According to multiple entertainment reports, the phrase ‘Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki attend Baeksang 2024’ became one of the most popular topics on Weibo, a microblogging website, with over 70 million views.

The actress was at the event to present an award, and the actor was in the spotlight as a nominee for Best Supporting Actor.

Fans noted that the former celebrity couple came under the same roof for the first time since their divorce in 2019.

Many hoped that they would see the two, who were popularly known as the ‘Song Song couple’, cross paths during the award ceremony.

A viral video showed that the ‘Vincenzo’ actor was in the audience when Song Hye-kyo took to the stage.

As ‘The Glory’ actress handed over the Best Actress Award to Lee Hanee for ‘Knight Flower’, the video that was meant to capture Hanee’s reaction also showed Song Joong-ki in the frame, in the background.

Even though videos of the two actors were widely shared, it’s still unclear if the two actually met.

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki met in 2016, on the set of the highly acclaimed K-Drama ‘Descendants of the Sun’. Their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life romance, leading to their wedding in October, 2017. However, they eventually separated and divorced in 2019.

Kim Soo-hyun recreates crying scene from 'Queen of Tears'

Another star who won hearts at the 60th Baeksang awards was K-drama actor Kim Soo-hyun. Although he didn't take home the main prize, he secured the coveted 'PRIZM Popularity Award', which is based on viewer votes, during the ceremony.

The Queen of Tears star stole the spotlight with his impeccable reenactment of a crying scene from the drama, which fans found hilarious.

All the winners of the Baeksang award 2024

Grand Prize – Director Kim Sung-su for '12.12: The Day'

Best Director – Jang Jae-hyun for 'Exhuma'

Best Film – '12.12: The Day'

Best Actor – Hwang Jung-min for '12.12: The Day'

Best Actress – Kim Go-eun for 'Exhuma'

Best Supporting Actress – Lee Sang-hee for 'My Name Is Loh Kiwan'

Best Supporting Actor – Kim Jong-soo for 'Smugglers'

Best New Actress – Bibi for 'Hopeless'

Best New Actor – Lee Do-hyun for 'Exhuma'

Best New Director – Lee Jung-hong for 'A Wild Roomer'

Best Technical Achievement – Kim Byung-in (Sound) for 'Exhuma'

Best Screenplay – Jason Yu for Sleep

Gucci Impact Award – The Dream Songs

Television

Grand Prize – Moving (Disney Plus)

Best Director – Han Dong-wook for 'The Worst of Evil'

Best Drama – My Dearest (MBC)

Best Actor – Namkoong Min for 'My Dearest'

Best Actress – Lee Hanee for 'Knight Flower'

Best Supporting Actress – Yeom Hye-ran for 'Mask Girl'

Best Supporting Actor – Ahn Jae-hong for 'Mask Girl'

Best New Actress – Jeon Yu-na for 'The Kidnapping Day'

Best New Actor – Lee Jung-ha for 'Moving'

Best Screenplay – Kang Full for 'Moving'

Best Technical Achievement – Kim Dong-shik, Im Wan-ho (Cinematography) for 'Whales' and 'I'

Best Male Variety Performer – Na Yeong-seok, aka 'Na PD'

Best Female Variety Performer – Hong Jin-kyung

Best Entertainment Program – Adventure By Accident 2 (MBC)

Best Educational Show – Japanese Person Ozawa

Special Awards

Prizm Popularity Award Male – Kim Soo-hyun

Prizm Popularity Award Female – An Yu-jin

In addition to movies and television, the Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 also honoured exceptional talents in Korean theatre. Miin (Theater) received the Baeksang Theater Award for To My Son. Meanwhile, director Lee Cheol Hee won the Best Newcomer Award for A New Movement in an Old Tradition—Blind. And, Kang Hae Jin received the Best Acting Award for To My Son.

Song Hye Kyo in talks to star in K-Drama with Gong Yoo

Recent reports say that the actress is currently in talks to star alongside the prominent K-drama actor Gong Yoo in a new project.

A source from UAA, Song Hye Kyo's agency, commented (as per Soompi), "We received the synopsis and project proposal from the production company of the new project. The actress is positively reviewing the offer."

In response to the report, a representative from Gong Yoo’s agency Management SOOP shared, “It is true that Gong Yoo has received an offer for No Hee Kyung’s new project. He is currently reviewing it.”

According to a report on soompi.com, Noh Hee-kyung’s new project is a “modern historical drama that depicts the realistic scenes of people in the broadcasting industry”.