Kollam: A 26-year-old social media influencer has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewelry from a relative's home in Kerala's Kollam district, local media reports.
The police stated on Sunday that the accused, identified as Mubeena, has a significant following on several social media platforms.
According to the police, she was apprehended on Saturday following a complaint from her sister-in-law, Muneera, who reported that her wedding chain (6 sovereigns) and a bangle (1 sovereign), among other ornaments, were found missing in October. Muneera alleged that Mubeena took the gold while the family was away.
Police tracked Mubeena down using CCTV footage and bank transaction records. After reviewing the footage, police confirmed that Mubeena committed the theft on September 30. Initially denying the crime, she later confessed, citing a desire to fund a luxury lifestyle.
During interrogation, Mubeena admitted to stealing gold ornaments from a friend's house in the past. She now faces charges under relevant sections of the law, police officials said.