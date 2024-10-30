Dubai: Film editor Nishad Yusuf was found dead in his Kochi residence early on Wednesday, October 30, at age 43. Reports from Kerala claim his body was discovered around 2 a.m. at his apartment in Panampilly Nagar. While police are yet to release a cause of death or issue any statements, investigations are ongoing. Several reports claim it's a case of suspected suicide, but the local police are yet to confirm this detail.
FEFKA Confirms Yusuf’s Death
The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors' Union confirmed Yusuf's passing on its official Facebook page, sharing a tribute in Malayalam with a photograph of the esteemed editor.
The post read, "The sudden loss of Nishadh Yusuf, a film editor who played a critical role in shaping the future of Malayalam cinema, is a shock that will be difficult for the industry to bear. Condolences from FEFKA Directors' Union."
Remembering Nishad Yusuf
Known for his influential work in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, Yusuf edited several acclaimed films, including Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka, and Adios Amigos. His most prominent recent project, the pan-India film Kanguva starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, is scheduled for release on November 14.
FEFKA also noted that Yusuf was actively involved in other projects, including the high-profile films Bazooka, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, and Alappuzha Gymkhana. Originally from Harippad, Yusuf received the Kerala State Award for Best Editor in 2022 for his work on Thallumaala.