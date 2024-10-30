Dubai: Film editor Nishad Yusuf was found dead in his Kochi residence early on Wednesday, October 30, at age 43. Reports from Kerala claim his body was discovered around 2 a.m. at his apartment in Panampilly Nagar. While police are yet to release a cause of death or issue any statements, investigations are ongoing. Several reports claim it's a case of suspected suicide, but the local police are yet to confirm this detail.