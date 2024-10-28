Dubai: Bengaluru police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against National Award-winning Malayalam film director Ranjith Balakrishnan, commonly known as Ranjith, following allegations of sexual assault by a 31-year-old man. According to report in Deccan Herald, the FIR was filed on October 26 in Bengaluru and the director has been booked for sexual assault.

Ranjith's FIR is the latest development in Kerala as #MeToo movement gains traction in its regional film industry, following the release of the Hema Committee Report pointing towards widespread sex abuse in the film industry.

According to a report published on NDTV, the survivor claims he was sexually assaulted by Ranjith at a hotel in Bengaluru in December 2012. He was allegedly offered alcohol before being violated.

It's not the first time that Ranjith has faced sexual misconduct allegations. Bengali actress, Sreelekha Mitra, also filed a complaint recently with the Kochi police after she accused the filmmaker of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in 2009. Ranjith has denied these allegations and claimed that he had called her for an audition for his film 'Paleri Manikyam'. He did not offer her the role as he found her unsuitable, he claims.

Director Ranjith and Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra Image Credit: Social media

Ranjith Balakrishnan,60, is a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema, known for his work as a director, screenwriter, producer, and actor. He launched his directorial career in 2001 with Ravanaprabhu, a sequel to Devaasuram starring Mohanlal. Over the years, Ranjith has garnered significant acclaim, winning three National Film Awards, including one for Spirit, recognized as the Best Film on Social Issues. His films Thirakkatha and Indian Rupee also earned the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam in 2008 and 2011, respectively. In addition to these accolades, he has received six Kerala State Film Awards, solidifying his status as a leading filmmaker in the industry.