Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cut a vision in white as she walked the ramp for L’Oreal to Paris Fashion Week on October 3.
With her hair down in loose waves, coupled with bold red lips, Rai Bachchan walked in the shadow of the towering Eiffel Tower, at the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme (the Paved Forecourt of Human Rights).
She was there to promote L’Oreal’s stance against street harassment and in support of female empowerment.
As in its previous three seasons, the house executed a glitzy display featuring stars such as actress Helen Mirren. It was also open to the public and broadcast to over 30 countries.
Amber Heard (pictured), as well as father-daughter duo, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Fillippa Coster-Waldau were also walking the ramp.
Other celebs on the runway included Leyna Bloom, Aja Naomi King (pictured), Kat Graham, Soo Joo Park, Baptiste Giabiconi, and Isabeli Fontana.
While Camila Cabello brought her A-game to the ramp as well.
However, it was Katherine Langford who perhaps brought a bit of sass to the runway in Paris.
While the cosmetics giant deals with make-up and staging, the fashion is left to the professional designers: Behind the sparkling looks were Balmain, Elie Saab, Mugler and Issey Miyake, as well as a selection of emerging houses such as Koche and Ester Manas.
L’Oreal was on message with equality, days ahead of bringing the campaign to Expo 2020 Dubai with Rai Bachchan set to take the podium at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre along with Egyptian acting legend Mona Zaki in an initiative to empower women.
The two celebrated stars, along with actress Aja Naomi King — best known for her role in ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ — and Saudi Arabian singer Aseel Omran will be headlining the Stand Up Against Street Harassment programme as part of beauty brand L’Oreal Paris’ global implementation to educate and train people on what they can do when witnessing or experiencing it themselves.
Thousands of women and men are expected to attend this training session on October 5, which runs from 7pm to 9pm at Expo 2020 Dubai, while others can watch it online as the event is broadcasted live across the world. | Egyptian actress Mona Zaki pictured
Following the October event, Hollywood star Eva Longoria will headline a similar one on December 12, featuring local celebrities, also at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. — With additional inputs from AP
