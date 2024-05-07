1 of 9
New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night was transformed into a star-studded playground as celebrities dressed in their flamboyant best turned up for the annual Met Gala. This year's dress code was "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 dystopian short story of the same name. Florals, long trains, and botanical motifs were the mainstay at the red carpet. Here’s a look at who wore what and who wore it best.
Image Credit: Reuters/AFP
Trust reality star Kim Kardashian to turn up the heat at this year's Met Gala. She chose to wear a silver Maison Margiela by John Galliano dress with a corset. She teamed the strapless number with matching shiny silver platform heels. But it's not just the dress that has her fans talking. Her tiny, cinched waist has now become the talking point with many wondering if she had surgeries to get this small frame.
Image Credit: AFP
Alia Bhatt chose an ethereal and whimsical sari designed by Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee for this year's Met Gala. In an interview with Vogue, Bhatt said her floral sari with tassels and gems were the result of 1905 man hours and 163 craftsmen. Her 23-foot-long train was equally impressive.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Demi Moore returned to the Met Gala after a gap of five years and she made sure that her re-entry was a memorable one. The 61-year-old star chose a Harris Reed masterpiece. The striking black column gown, intricately adorned with a vibrant pink-and-white floral motif, punctuated by a bold, heart-shaped structural element reminded us why she remains a timeless style icon.
Image Credit: AFP
Supermodel Gigi Hadid looked impossibly glamorous in designer Thom Browne’s white off-the-shoulder corset dress with exaggerated hips. The white silk moiré coat with black duchesse satin tipping and festooned with 3D yellow roses, added a dramatic touch. According to reports, the entire look took a team of more than 70 people and over 13,500 hours.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Mindy Kaling knows a thing or two about making an arresting entrance at the red carpet. For this year’s Met Gala, the Office alum chose a nude-coloured creation by couturier Gaurav Gupta. The voluminous gown had sculptural elements cascading from head to toe and exuded a whimsy charm with all those sheer layers and silver accents. Gupta’s signature waves made of organza was a prominent feature and we love it.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Zendaya, who is one of five hosts of this year’s gala, shone bright in a bluish-green Maison Margiela by John Galliano. In colours that will remind you of a peacock, this look made heads turn. We also love that dramatic headpiece and that lone feather – which seems to be a nod to the gorgeous bird.
Image Credit: AFP
Not many can carry off platinum hair, but actress Amanda Seyfriend showed us how it's done. She chose a Prada silver gown with floral motifs for the big night.
Image Credit: AFP
Nicole Kidman turned back time as glided in a Balenciaga gown for this year’s Met Gala. The1950s-inspired white double silk bustier and flared skirt over frayed layers of black silk organza to mimic feathers works on many level. The gown is a nod to Balenciaga’s Spanish heritage where Flamenco dancers wore ruffled dresses.
Image Credit: Getty Images via AFP