Ecuador opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

Ecuador strengthens ties with UAE through new embassy

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The inauguration marked a new milestone in UAE–Ecuador relations and reflected the depth of the bilateral ties between the two countries
Abu Dhabi: President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador today inaugurated his country’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Gabriela Sommerfeld, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador, Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Ecuador, Felipe Ribadeneira Molestina, Ambassador of Ecuador to the UAE, along with a number of officials from both countries and ambassadors of Arab and foreign states accredited to the UAE.

The inauguration marked a new milestone in UAE–Ecuador relations and reflected the depth of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Daniel Noboa expressed his pride in the strong friendship between the two nations, built on trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to achieving prosperity and progress for their peoples.

For her part, Gabriela Sommerfeld said the opening of her country’s embassy in Abu Dhabi reflects Ecuador’s firm commitment to deepening cooperation with the UAE, expressing her aspiration for further advancement in the distinguished bilateral relations.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
