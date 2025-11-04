UAE launches ‘Future Generations’ Winter Camp 2025 for identity and innovation

Initiative is part of the national student camp programs aimed at empowering students
The Ministry of Education (MoE), in collaboration with the Community Development Authority and participating school administrations across Dubai, has announced the launch of the “Future Generations Winter Camp 2025”, themed “A Generation Shaping the Future: Identity, Awareness, and Innovation.”
The initiative is part of the national student camp programs aimed at empowering students to make the most of their winter break through an engaging educational environment that combines knowledge, skills, and fun.
The camp will run from December 8 to 25 across several designated locations, including Hatta, Al Lisaili, Zayed Educational Complex – Al Khawaneej, and Zayed Educational Complex (Cycle 1) – Al Barsha.
It will feature a diverse range of educational and interactive activities covering multiple themes such as strengthening national identity and belonging by introducing students to the UAE’s national symbols and cultural heritage, and raising awareness of future-focused disciplines like artificial intelligence, agriculture, space, volunteering, financial literacy, and new media.
Through workshops, field visits, and simulation experiences, participants will also enhance their personal and leadership skills, build self-confidence, improve problem-solving abilities, and foster physical and mental well-being. The camp will further include scientific and recreational field trips.
The camp targets two age groups:
6–10 years: Exploratory, cultural, artistic, heritage, and sports activities.
11–14 years: Specialized programs focused on future-oriented disciplines and innovation workshops that develop scientific and leadership thinking.
Participants will engage in workshops on national identity, leadership, ethics, and community engagement, helping them build balanced and creative personalities capable of contributing positively to society.
Registration is open from November 1 to 15 through the Ministry’s approved digital platforms. Applicants are required to include their Makani number when submitting the registration form.
The camp aims to host over 750 students across the four main sites in Dubai: Zayed Educational Complex (Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha), Al Lisaili, and Hatta.
Activities will be held in two sessions:
First session: December 8–18 in Al Lisaili and Hatta.
Second session: December 15–25 in Al Khawaneej and Al Barsha.
Programs will run four days a week (Monday–Thursday), for seven hours daily.
The camp is built around five main pillars:
Promoting national identity and belonging
Raising awareness of future specializations
Developing personal and leadership skills
Enhancing physical and spiritual well-being
Organizing scientific and recreational trips
Workshops will include AI programming and robotics, space simulation experiences, smart farming and food security applications, and new media content creation for digital safety. The program also features leadership, volunteering, arts, and sports activities, alongside religious and cultural sessions.
Students will take part in educational visits to key national and scientific landmarks, including the Museum of the Future, Etihad Museum, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai Financial Market, and Heritage Hatta Village, enriching their learning experience and deepening their appreciation of the UAE’s history and achievements.
A special family engagement event titled “Familython – Family Ideas” will promote positive family communication and strengthen Emirati values through interactive activities that support the mental and physical well-being of children, foster family bonds, and encourage community participation.
The Ministry stated that the camp aims to deliver impactful outcomes, including instilling national identity, fostering good citizenship, nurturing leadership and decision-making skills, encouraging creativity and technical thinking, discovering talents linked to future career paths, and embedding values of teamwork, discipline, and social responsibility.
The Ministry emphasized that the 2025 Winter Camp represents a genuine investment in Emirati youth and a reflection of the UAE leadership’s vision to prepare a confident, capable generation that will lead the nation’s future with strong values and innovative thinking. The program embodies an integrated educational system that promotes values, skills, and creativity, empowering youth to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s ongoing journey of development and leadership.
