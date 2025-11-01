209 community events to mark Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025

Theme: 'Together we make Abu Dhabi a family-friendly emirate'
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 will begin on November 17. The event will see active participation from families, institutions, and community partners across the emirate.
This year’s programme includes 209 diverse community events, with more than 170 public activities—ranging from interactive workshops and play-based learning sessions to cultural performances and wellness events. Most activities are free and open to all, while a few selected sessions will require prior registration or invitations.
Taking place from November 17 to 23, the initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a family-friendly emirate by encouraging quality family time and supporting children’s emotional, physical, and cognitive development. Full event details and registration links will be available on the official ECA website.
Public parks, community centres, and shopping destinations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra will transform into lively hubs of creativity and learning. Families can expect play-based educational sessions, cultural shows, and parent-child workshops focusing on positive parenting and communication skills.
The line-up also includes health and nutrition awareness sessions, heritage activities promoting Emirati identity, and art, music, and storytelling workshops to spark creativity and self-expression. Innovative AI-powered experiences will introduce families to safe, tech-driven play and learning.
Community discussions will encourage families to explore key topics such as children’s digital well-being, the importance of play in development, and the first 1,000 days of life—a critical period shaping lifelong health and happiness.
In addition to on-ground events, families will enjoy exclusive offers and discounts from partner organisations. The week will also witness the launch of new collaborations and initiatives aimed at strengthening family support networks and enhancing early childhood education across Abu Dhabi.
Following the success of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2024—which drew more than 25,000 families and hosted over 70 activities—the 2025 edition aims to broaden participation and expand community impact through inclusive, interactive events.
The initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s strategy to ensure every child enjoys a strong, nurturing start in life. It promotes awareness of early childhood development and fosters collaboration among government entities, the private sector, and community partners.
Key facts – Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025
Dates: November 17–23, 2025
Patronage: Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Scope: Over 170 public activities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra
Support children’s cognitive, social, and emotional growth
Encourage families to spend quality time together
Promote Emirati culture and heritage
Harness technology and AI for meaningful family engagement
Create family-friendly spaces across the emirate
Participation: Open to families, caregivers, and community organisations
