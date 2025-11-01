GOLD/FOREX
209 community events to mark Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025

Theme: 'Together we make Abu Dhabi a family-friendly emirate'

Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
Public parks, community centres, and malls across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra will become hubs of creativity and learning.
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Families Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 will begin on November 17. The event will see active participation from families, institutions, and community partners across the emirate.

Over 200 family-focused events across the emirate

This year’s programme includes 209 diverse community events, with more than 170 public activities—ranging from interactive workshops and play-based learning sessions to cultural performances and wellness events. Most activities are free and open to all, while a few selected sessions will require prior registration or invitations.

Taking place from November 17 to 23, the initiative reinforces Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a family-friendly emirate by encouraging quality family time and supporting children’s emotional, physical, and cognitive development. Full event details and registration links will be available on the official ECA website.

Engaging activities

Public parks, community centres, and shopping destinations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra will transform into lively hubs of creativity and learning. Families can expect play-based educational sessions, cultural shows, and parent-child workshops focusing on positive parenting and communication skills.

The line-up also includes health and nutrition awareness sessions, heritage activities promoting Emirati identity, and art, music, and storytelling workshops to spark creativity and self-expression. Innovative AI-powered experiences will introduce families to safe, tech-driven play and learning.

Promoting family well-being

Community discussions will encourage families to explore key topics such as children’s digital well-being, the importance of play in development, and the first 1,000 days of life—a critical period shaping lifelong health and happiness.

Special offers

In addition to on-ground events, families will enjoy exclusive offers and discounts from partner organisations. The week will also witness the launch of new collaborations and initiatives aimed at strengthening family support networks and enhancing early childhood education across Abu Dhabi.

Building on last year’s success

Following the success of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2024—which drew more than 25,000 families and hosted over 70 activities—the 2025 edition aims to broaden participation and expand community impact through inclusive, interactive events.

A cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s early childhood vision

The initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s strategy to ensure every child enjoys a strong, nurturing start in life. It promotes awareness of early childhood development and fosters collaboration among government entities, the private sector, and community partners.

Key facts – Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025

Dates: November 17–23, 2025

Patronage: Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Scope: Over 170 public activities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra

Objectives:

  • Support children’s cognitive, social, and emotional growth

  • Encourage families to spend quality time together

  • Promote Emirati culture and heritage

  • Harness technology and AI for meaningful family engagement

  • Create family-friendly spaces across the emirate

Participation: Open to families, caregivers, and community organisations

Abu Dhabi

