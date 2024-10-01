Dubai: If you are visiting Dubai anytime soon, you can pack your itinerary with several memorable experiences, and you won’t need to push your budget either! Here are some of the top free attractions that can help you make the most of your Dubai trip.

1. The Dubai Fountain show

The Dubai Fountain is the world’s tallest performing fountain, at over 900 feet in length – equivalent to over two football pitches. A big bonus? Iconic views of the Burj Khalifa in the background.

The Dubai Fountain is located at the Burj lake, which you can access through Dubai Mall. Water and light shows take place every half hour from 6 to 11pm, with the fountain dancing to different tunes with each show, from Andrea Bocelli to songs from K-pop band EXO.

If you want to take a closer look, you can also take the Dubai Fountain Boardwalk or even book a ride a traditional abra (boat), but both these experiences need to be paid for.

Ticket price for boardwalk: Dh20

Ticket price for abra lake ride: Dh68.25

2. Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

While you are The Dubai Mall, you can also enjoy the views of one of the largest suspended water tanks in the world, at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. It houses thousands of aquatic animals, with over 300 sharks and rays, including one of the largest collections of Sand Tiger Sharks in the world.

If you want to get a closer look, though, you will have to purchase a ticket. The aquarium offers various packages, from a walk through a tunnel surrounded by marine life, to riding a glass-bottom boat or even diving with the sharks.

Ticket prices start from Dh199.

Bonus: Get the shots for the gram

When you are there, don’t miss out on some of these art installations and locations that can give you the perfect shot for your social media:

1. Wings of Mexico – This art installation from Mexican artist Jorge Marin makes for a great dramatic shot, with the Burj Khalifa in the background. Expect a queue of other photography enthusiasts, waiting to get their perfect shot.

The art installation is located in the Burj Park, and is a 10-minute walk away from the entrance to the Dubai Fountain.

2. The Dandelions – Located closer to Dubai Opera, these 14 giant dandelions by Polish artist Mirek Struzik are a great prop for photographs, especially at night, as they light up, changing colour every few seconds.

3. The Dubai Mall heart – This is a giant 3D sculpture of a heart, by British sculptor Richard Hudson, titled ‘Love me’. Created in a smooth polished mirrored steel, it is located near Souq Al Bahar.

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

4. ‘I love Dubai sign’ – This is another installation that you will find nearby, when you are at Souq Al Bahar.

5. Diving men at the waterfall – While you are there, head back to the mall and you will find the Dubai Mall waterfalls just a short walk away. Here, you will be able to witness a magnificent art installation at the Dubai Mall waterfall, with life-sized sculptures of pearl divers. The movement of the water gives the optical illusion that the men are caught mid-dive.

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

How to get there

If you want to get all these free activities packed in your itinerary you would need the large part of a day to get it all covered. Getting to Dubai Mall is easy, whether you are taking a taxi or public transport.

Bus and Metro

When taking the Metro, there is a Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa stop on the Red Line, where you can get off and take a 10-minute walk on the footbridge, which takes you directly to the mall.

If you’re taking the bus, use the S’Hail app to find out exactly how and when you can get to the destination depending on your departure point. There are several bus routes linking the city to the mall and the buses arrive and depart from the tourist drop-off area, located in front of the Grand Drive Entrance, on the Lower Ground Floor of Dubai Mall.

If you are taking a taxi, or driving down to the mall, it is located off Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and signboards have been place on several exits and junctions to guide you to the location.

3. Visit an art gallery

From contemporary to traditional, there are artworks that you can get a closer glimpse of for absolutely free as well. One of the art galleries that you can visit is at the Al Serkal Avenue, which is located in Al Quoz 1, on the 17th street. Al Serkal Avenue is an art hub, with several options for activities for art lovers. You can also grab a quick bite there, with a lot of local businesses opening up at the hub.

Another place you can visit is the Jameel Arts Centre, in the Al Jaddaf area. It houses multiple gallery spaces that showcase contemporary works from around the world in solo and group exhibitions as well as special collaborations.

4. Enjoy the IMAGINE show

Image Credit: Supplied

If you are in the Al Jaddaf area, a great way to add in an activity that the whole family will enjoy is the world record breaking show that combines light, lasers, water, fire, and giant aqua screens with 30 fountains and surround sound for a truly immersive experience.

The show takes place from Thursday to Sunday, from 7pm to 11pm, every half hour, at Dubai Festival City, around the waterfront at Festival Bay, which you can access from the Dubai Festival City mall.

5. Witness the Dubai skyline from ‘The Viewing Point’

Image Credit: Supplied

The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour gives you unmatched views of the Dubai skyline. The structure projects 26m over the water and 11.65m above it, offering unobstructed views of both Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai – and is completely free of charge to visit.

When you are there, you can also enjoy the free children’s play areas as well as a little cactus park.

6. Visit the Ras Al Khor wildlife sanctuary

Ras Al Khor sanctuary Image Credit: Supplied

If you are looking for a quiet experience, head over to the Ras Al Khor wildlife sanctuary, where you will be able to visit any of the three viewing decks, or ‘hides’.

These hides are free to use, and no booking is required for individuals and families. The hides are open from 7:30am to 5:30pm during the winter season (from October to March), and from 6am to 6pm between April to September.