What is at the park?

Also known as the Silk Floss Tree, the giant tree is placed at the entrance to the park.

Step into the park, and you'll be greeted by a majestic Chorisia tree, which Dubai Municipality planted for the very first time in the emirate earlier this year.

What is the Chorisia tree? The Chorisia tree (Chorisia Speciosa) belongs to the mallow family, featuring a broad, swollen stem that serves as a water reservoir, the municipality said. According to a species account published by the University of Redlands in California, its common name is Silk Floss Tree.

A world of spines and blooms

You will find a wide variety of cactii, along with other plants at the park.

Walk into the little park and you will find different cactii, from the plump and golden Golden Barrel Cactus to the towering San Pedro, the park offers a diverse collection of these fascinating desert plants. Keep an eye out for vibrant seasonal blooms that add a pop of colour to the landscape. As it is right next to the creek, you can also sit back and enjoy various marine transport vehicles passing by, from a speed boat, to an abra.

It is also a great place to take a walk as the walkway, which is over a kilometre long.

Entry fee

Park entry is free.

How to get there