Dubai: There’s a new attraction in Dubai - a Cactus Park in Al Jaddaf. Nestled between the Al Jaddaf development on one side and the creek on the other, this little Nature escape is fun surprise for visitors.
The park is a four-minute drive down from the Ras Al Khor bird sanctuary and provides a beautiful spot to enjoy breathtaking views of Dubai skyline, take a stroll and catch the sunset.
What is at the park?
Step into the park, and you'll be greeted by a majestic Chorisia tree, which Dubai Municipality planted for the very first time in the emirate earlier this year.
A world of spines and blooms
Walk into the little park and you will find different cactii, from the plump and golden Golden Barrel Cactus to the towering San Pedro, the park offers a diverse collection of these fascinating desert plants. Keep an eye out for vibrant seasonal blooms that add a pop of colour to the landscape. As it is right next to the creek, you can also sit back and enjoy various marine transport vehicles passing by, from a speed boat, to an abra.
It is also a great place to take a walk as the walkway, which is over a kilometre long.
Entry fee
Park entry is free.
How to get there
The easiest way to get to the park is to take the Ras Al Khor Road, E44. Take the exit along the Ras Al Khor Sanctuary and then the ramp for Al Khail Road, D68. The Cactus Park will be to your right.