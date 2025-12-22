Specialists from several departments delivered awareness sessions during the forum
More than 4,700 residents took part in the Al Wuheida Community Forum organised by Dubai Police, highlighting strong community engagement and cooperation.
Held by the Positive Spirit Council and Al Muraqqabat Police Station under the Ministry of Interior, the forum aimed to enhance security awareness and strengthen ties with Dubai’s multicultural expatriate communities.
The event forms part of a broader outreach programme designed to bring police closer to the public. Through interactive lectures and cultural activities, residents were briefed on traffic safety, crime prevention and ways to access key police services.
Lieutenant Colonel Majid Issa Redha, Deputy Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, attended alongside Fatima Buhajir, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, Captain Hamed Khalifa Al Marri, and officers from the “Your Neighbourhood Police” and “On-the-Go” initiatives.
Lt Col Redha said the forums are central to Dubai Police’s proactive approach to sustainable safety, stressing the importance of direct engagement with residents to build partnerships and shared responsibility for community wellbeing.
Buhajir highlighted the council’s role in promoting tolerance and coexistence, noting that such events bring diverse cultures together and make police services more accessible to the public.
During the forum, specialists from several departments delivered awareness sessions. The General Department of Traffic outlined road safety regulations, while the General Department of Criminal Investigation introduced the e-Crime platform and the Victim Support service. The General Department of Operations reminded the public to use 999 for emergencies only and 901 for non-urgent enquiries. Residents were also encouraged to use the Dubai Police smart app and official website to access a range of police services.
