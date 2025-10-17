PRIME Hospital leads breast cancer fight with advanced AI and compassionate care

PRIME’s specialists and AI technology drive detection, awareness and timely management
One in every eight women in the UAE faces the risk of breast cancer. Yet early detection remains a powerful equaliser: when cancers are discovered at Stage 1, survival rates can reach 99 per cent. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, PRIME Hospital shines a spotlight on how advanced technology, awareness campaigns and comprehensive management can change outcomes, and on the physicians who lead this mission.
Central to PRIME Hospital’s drive for early detection is its Hologic 3Dimensions Mammography System. This state of the art platform combines 2D imaging, tomosynthesis (3D mammography), contrast enhanced mammography and AI powered diagnostics to create clearer pictures and flag abnormalities more accurately than traditional scans.
Dr Soheila Majd, Specialist Radiologist at PRIME Hospital, explains that 3D mammography views the breast in thin slices, making even tiny lesions visible. “With the latest 3D mammography and AI supported interpretation, we can detect even the smallest changes with greater accuracy and less discomfort for patients. It’s about combining advanced science with compassion, ensuring every woman feels safe, understood and cared for.”
The system’s AI acts as a second reader, analysing images within seconds and reducing false positives. Contrast mammography, used when dense tissue might conceal tumours, highlights blood vessels and suspicious areas. PRIME also offers high resolution ultrasound and MRI for women at higher genetic risk or with complex cases.
Beyond imaging, the Breast Imaging and Interventional Unit performs minimally invasive procedures, from core needle and vacuum assisted biopsies to stereotactic and ultrasound guided sampling and wire localisation, ensuring that suspicious findings can be investigated quickly without surgery.
Dr Shameem Mir, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology, echoes the importance of personal vigilance: “Awareness is the first step to prevention. At PRIME, we believe informed women make stronger health choices.” Dr Shameem notes that lifestyle changes, maintaining ideal weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol, avoiding smoking and opting for non hormonal menopause therapies, can significantly reduce cancer risk. She emphasises routine gynaecological check ups, Pap smears and HPV vaccinations as part of women’s health.
PRIME’s doctors stress that small, consistent steps can help reduce the risk of breast cancer and improve overall wellbeing:
Maintain a healthy weight through balanced diet and regular exercise (at least 150 minutes a week).
Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption.
Breastfeed your baby for a year or longer when possible — it offers proven protection.
Avoid unnecessary hormone therapy and radiation exposure.
Schedule regular screenings and discuss family history with your doctor.
“Awareness is the first step to prevention,” says Dr Rania Mousa, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynecologist. “Regular screenings are acts of self-care. They empower women to take charge of their health.”
Early detection and awareness create the opportunity for treatment, but effective management requires expertise and coordination. Dr Arun Karanwal, Specialist Medical Oncology, explains that PRIME’s oncology services are built around a multidisciplinary team of medical oncologists, Surgical Oncologist, radiologists, pathologists and support specialists. The hospital provides chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy, as well as surgical oncology for tumour removal, lymph node sampling and reconstruction.
Dr Tanvi Sood, Specialist Medical Oncology, offers words of encouragement: “Hope is stronger than fear. Together, we can make breast cancer a story of survival. Early detection saves lives, schedule your mammogram.” She notes that catching cancer early often allows for less aggressive treatment, hormone therapy or targeted radiation instead of intensive chemotherapy, which improves quality of life. PRIME also offers supportive care such as nutrition counselling, physiotherapy and psychological support to help women through treatment and recovery.
PRIME’s surgical team employs minimally invasive techniques and breast conservation surgeries, guided by imaging to preserve healthy tissue whenever possible. For women requiring mastectomy, reconstructive options are available to support both physical healing and psychological wellbeing. Dr Sivaprakash Rathnaswamy, Consultant Surgical Oncology, reminds us that breast cancer can affect men too.
In a recent Gulf News interview, he emphasised that male cases are often found at later stages because of lack of awareness and self neglect, yet they usually have good prognoses when diagnosed early. “Most male breast cancer patients get diagnosed at locally advanced stages because of lack of awareness and self negligence,” he said.
“Usually male breast cancers are hormone receptor positive types, have good prognosis and better cure rates when diagnosed earlier. Treatment is usually the same as female breast cancers except the need for more radical surgery due to early involvement of skin and muscles.” By highlighting male breast cancer, Dr Rathnaswamy underscores the universal need for vigilance and proper surgical planning.”
Collectively, PRIME’s specialists champion a message of empowerment. Dr Verushka Mansukhani, Specialist General Surgeon, points out that early detection and timely treatment allow many women to live long, healthy lives after breast cancer. “Early detection is not just about finding cancer early, it’s about giving women a longer, healthier life with their families,” she says. “Regular screenings are acts of self care. They empower women to take control of their health.”
Breast cancer is one of the most treatable cancers when caught early. As the pink ribbons of October remind us, detection, awareness and management form a continuum, and each part matters.
PRIME Hospital invites every woman (and man) to take ownership of their breast health: learn about risk factors, listen to your body, schedule regular screenings and encourage loved ones to do the same. With advanced AI powered imaging, an experienced and compassionate team of female specialists, and comprehensive oncology services, PRIME is dedicated to transforming breast health care in the UAE.
Early detection saves lives. Awareness dispels fear. Comprehensive management turns diagnosis into survival. By embracing all three, we can change the story of breast cancer, together.
To book your screening or learn more about PRIME’s breast health services, visit primehealth.ae; call 04 292 9777.
