PRIME Hospital leads breast cancer fight with advanced AI and compassionate care

Dr Tanvi Sood, Specialist Medical Oncology, offers words of encouragement: “Hope is stronger than fear. Together, we can make breast cancer a story of survival. Early detection saves lives, schedule your mammogram.” She notes that catching cancer early often allows for less aggressive treatment, hormone therapy or targeted radiation instead of intensive chemotherapy, which improves quality of life. PRIME also offers supportive care such as nutrition counselling, physiotherapy and psychological support to help women through treatment and recovery.