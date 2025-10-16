Perimenopause and menopause are a rollercoaster—especially when you’re working
You say the word menopause, you can sense the mental squirms. Perhaps, even more so in an office. Dubai-based Andrea (name changed on request) remembers a colleague who joked after she snapped, “You’re just menopausal.”
It’s always the punchlines, adds Andrea. But what does it really feel to go through life during the ringer of perimenopause and finally menopause? Those years are just memories of discomfort, irritation, frequent trips to the bathroom, and constantly being close to tears, and never knowing just exactly why, she says.
Perimenopause and menopause are a rollercoaster—especially when you’re juggling a 9-to-5, meetings, others’ expectations, and trying to make sense of what’s happening to your body. It’s exhausting and more. That’s where workplaces can step in to make this transition easier for women.
Maureen Bannerman — Co-Founder of the GCC Menopause Hub, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, and Vice President of Commercial at Dubai Airports — explains why these challenges can be so disruptive. She notes that menopause symptoms are often aggravated in environments with poor ventilation, synthetic or restrictive uniforms, or roles that offer few breaks.
Sleep leads to fatigue, and a reduced cognitive performance. It doesn't end there, with muscle aches, headaches that affect stamina. Worse, frequent urination causes discomfort, and a distraction in roles with limited bathroom access.
Furthermore, brain fog can further undermine confidence and productivity, particularly in roles that require detailed, high-focus work. “There is also the issue of self-consciousness and stigma often preventing women disclosing symptoms or seeking support for fear of isolation or being perceived as less competent,” she adds.
The wellness challenges women face during menopause are significant, but workplaces can support them. Here are practical ways to help, explains Bannerman.
Implement menopausal EDI support policies to normalise menopause through open dialogue, awareness campaigns, and leadership modelling.
Offer confidential support channels, such as workplace ambassadors or peer networks, so employees can seek help safely.
Provide flexible work options, including remote work, adjusted hours, or wellness leave when symptoms flare up.
Ensure access to cooling aids and rest areas to improve comfort during the workday.
Design uniforms and workspaces with comfort in mind, prioritising breathability and ergonomics.
Train managers to recognise menopausal symptoms and respond with empathy.
Offer wellness programs, such as on-site virtual sessions or partnerships with health providers, and provide guidance for fitness, lifestyle, and screenings.
Include supportive insurance policies, covering HRT and other relevant therapies.
Dubai-based Surabhi Sachdeva remembers her manager going through a particularly rough perimenopausal phase. “Everyone was just so considerate to her. It’s not just about HR policies and mandates; it’s the people themselves,” she says. There was a sense of comfort and warmth, with the team cheerfully taking her out for ‘tea’ breaks, sipping hot green teas to help ease her discomfort.
Her manager later told the team that, while she was embarrassed about her mood swings and snapping, she was grateful they had given her the space to relax and feel less stressed and anxious.
This really echoes what Bannerman highlights: workplace culture plays a huge role in reducing the anxiety and stress that often comes with menopause. “When a culture is open, inclusive and empathetic it can transform a woman’s experience of silent struggle to one of a shared support network. If the culture is supportive women will feel safe to disclose their symptoms without fear of judgement or career impact, it will lower their stress and anxiety dramatically,” she says.
Bannerman adds that there needs to be a culture that normalises menopause, helping to reduce the shame and stigma women often feel about discussing it. “Women will not feel as if they have to hide their symptoms but seek support and understanding, which will make them feel understood and improve moral and motivation,” she says.
She also stresses that workplaces should offer flexible working that supports women without making them feel like their performance is compromised. This sense of control is key to reducing fatigue and stress. “If menopause is acknowledged in wellness programs, HR policies and leadership training it validates women experiences. It encourages early support and intervention which can prevent or reduce many of the symptoms such as stress, reduced confidence, anxiety and exhaustion,” she says.
Katy Holmes, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, highlights practical steps for managers: "Awareness and signposting are key. Women often don’t realise they are struggling because of menopause symptoms; it creeps in as feelings of overwhelm, agitation, or low mood. Managers and HR must provide trusted, accessible ways to support employees. How they respond is critical to building trust and ensuring women feel safe seeking help."
No doubt, leadership does play crucial role in normalising menopause. When leaders talk authentically about their struggles, employees realise they are not alone. “This could be a female C-suite executive sharing her menopause story or a male manager recognising the impact on female talent. With the right provisions, negative consequences don’t have to be a reality,” adds Holmes.
George Hanna, CIPD Regional Director MENA, shares key findings: A recent CIPD regional survey suggests menopause symptoms noticeably impact employees’ professional lives and career progression. Psychological symptoms—mood disturbances, anxiety, depression, memory loss, panic attacks, loss of confidence, and reduced concentration—are reported by 67% of women in the UK. Where people feel unsupported, they are more than twice as likely to report negative career impacts.
Simple adjustments can help: "Adjustable temperature controls, ventilation, flexible and remote working, mindfulness, and ergonomic solutions can prevent menopause from becoming a barrier to performance. Managers must consider reasonable adjustments to support women experiencing symptoms."
Hanna notes that leadership is essential: "Introducing menopause support policies, peer networks, and manager training validates women’s experiences. Organisations have a duty of care to safeguard health and wellbeing. Supporting menopausal employees is not just the right thing to do—it’s essential for long-term organisational success.”
A 360-degree approach works best:
Exercise (yoga, strength, flexibility) to support joints, muscles, and bone health
Meditation to reduce anxiety and mood swings
Nutrition to manage weight and metabolic changes
Sleep to reduce brain fog and improve emotional regulation
Mental health support
Access to counselling is vital—not just for symptom relief, but for retention, resilience, and dignity. Emotional symptoms like anxiety, depression, and mood swings are often debilitating. Brain fog and memory lapses can undermine confidence, sometimes leading women to withdraw from leadership roles or leave the workplace. Confidential counselling provides a safe space to navigate these transitions.
Key takeaways: How workplaces can help
Equip managers with training to build empathy and provide support.
Deliver awareness campaigns to reduce stigma and improve visibility.
Establish peer support networks and signpost wellbeing resources.
Safeguard confidentiality and ensure career protection.
Taken together, these actions embed menopause into organisational culture and create a more inclusive, supportive environment where women can thrive.
