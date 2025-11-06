The keyboardist says the band would have been a lot different, had he not joined them
In a world where I was just beginning to explore music beyond India, my cousins took matters into their own hands. They filled CDs with a mix of Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Metallica, and Deep Purple, insisting I needed to know them.
Amid this whirlwind of genres, I discovered Dream Theater. For a 13-year-old who couldn’t yet distinguish metal from thrash, rock, or grunge, it was all just music—and it became part of my musical DNA. So, when I had the chance to speak with Jordan Rudess ahead of the band’s UAE performance, my 13-year-old self could barely contain the excitement.
He was a true gentleman, answering every question with much care and precision.
Here are excerpts from our conversation.
We’re looking forward to your Dubai tour! How do you feel about coming to Dubai?
We’re excited. It’s been a while since we’ve been there. I can’t remember exactly how long—maybe eight years, maybe longer. I think it’s time to come back.
What are you looking forward to most in Dubai?
I’m someone who enjoys taking walks and exploring, so I’ll probably go out a little and see what’s happening. Last time I visited that huge mall overlooking your amazingly tall building—it was fun. I’ll have to do some research and see how much time I have this visit.
Looking back at the band’s early classics, what stands out to you?
I’ve been with the band for almost 27 years. Even before I joined, the band had been making music, which is incredible. I’ve played all the music from the very beginning, so I’m aware of the nature of their sound. It was always a great combination of melody, rock energy, adventurous harmonies, and rhythms. They were probably the first band to put that mix of ideas and styles out there in such a unique way, combined with virtuosity. I feel lucky to have joined 26 years ago and added my own elements to the band.
What elements do you think that you brought to the band when you joined?
I come from a classical background—I went to Juilliard for ten years before discovering synthesizers and electronic music. I brought a classical harmonic and orchestration background, along with a passion for synthesizers, layering, arranging, and making sounds. I could orchestrate with strings, brass, organ parts, piano—all kinds of sounds. So, I added not only keyboard skill but also compositional and orchestrational abilities.
You joined Dream Theater around a landmark album—how was that experience?
I had done two albums with Liquid Tension Experiment before joining. After my first audition, I didn’t accept Dream Theater’s offer because of other commitments. Later, I got a call to do an album with Mike Portnoy and John Petrucci. We did two instrumental albums with Tony Levin, which were very successful. Then they asked me again to join Dream Theater. By that time, life had changed, and I thought it was the right moment. I walked in and realized Dream Theater was already an established entity—more of a “brand” than Liquid Tension was. But my prior experience helped a lot. We dove right in and created Scenes from a Memory, one of the fans’ favourite albums.
How did your arrival influence the band’s composition and sound design?
I’m an improviser and composer. John Petrucci is an incredible composer, and the band wanted someone else who could contribute compositionally, not just play keyboards. I brought my classical and synthesizer experience, orchestrations, and arranging skills. That helped take the band to the next level. Dream Theater might have sounded very different without me joining at that time.
Dream Theater balances technical brilliance with emotion. How do you achieve that?
I think I always say that one of the things that separates Dream—or has always separated Dream Theater—from a lot of the other progressive music out there is that many musicians focus on playing their instruments really well or doing adventurous things. Very often, they get into a more academic, technical space. I mean, we can do that certainly, but one of the things about who we are as people and as musicians is that we come from the heart, and we really love a good melody.
What inspires you creatively outside of music?
I’ve always had a life of creativity. I take what’s around me and translate it into music. Classical piano was my first way to express emotions, and improvisation was always central. Powerful emotions—joy, sadness, excitement—can all turn into musical expression. My family and home environment are very supportive, which allows the creative process to flourish. Turbulence and conflict can block creativity, but otherwise I’m always creating, whether music or visuals.
How does it feel knowing your music shaped fans’ understanding of music?
Amazing. It’s hard to fully comprehend because I live in my own world, practising and focusing on performing well. When fans tell me our music influenced them, I pause and appreciate it. It’s a wonderful feeling, and I’m very grateful. Maybe for some people it's easier to kind of allow themselves to boost their ego. For me, it's not kind of like the way my, world works. t's just kind of a wonderful thing to hear. And I'm so appreciative. And meanwhile. 'll go back to my work and keep practicing and trying to do my best. So essentially, I'm saying that you feel that you feel that sense of responsibility that you have to keep pushing musical boundaries with such a dedicated heavy fan base.
After decades of touring, is there one song that consistently connects with the audience?
I wouldn’t say there’s only one, but ballads like The Spirit Carries On strike a unique emotional chord. Even though we play complicated stuff, we aim to touch people’s hearts and maintain an emotional relationship with our audience. That’s central to what we do.
Any final thoughts for your fans in Dubai?
I can’t wait to see everyone and perform. It’s going to be amazing.
