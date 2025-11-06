Amazing. It’s hard to fully comprehend because I live in my own world, practising and focusing on performing well. When fans tell me our music influenced them, I pause and appreciate it. It’s a wonderful feeling, and I’m very grateful. Maybe for some people it's easier to kind of allow themselves to boost their ego. For me, it's not kind of like the way my, world works. t's just kind of a wonderful thing to hear. And I'm so appreciative. And meanwhile. 'll go back to my work and keep practicing and trying to do my best. So essentially, I'm saying that you feel that you feel that sense of responsibility that you have to keep pushing musical boundaries with such a dedicated heavy fan base.