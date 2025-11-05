The pre-sale registration begins today
Progressive metal royalty Dream Theater is storming back to Dubai, and this time, they’re not settling for anything less than an arena. Mark your calendars: On January 27, 2026, Coca-Cola Arena transforms into a headbanging cathedral of sound for the band’s 40th Anniversary Tour — and yes, it’s going to be every bit as dramatic as it sounds.
Brought to you by All Things Live Middle East, this won’t be your usual mosh-pit metal show. It’s an all-seated, three-hour theatrical experience — part concert, part odyssey — where every riff, solo, and time signature switch will hit with surgical precision.
Leading the charge are the band’s legendary five: James LaBrie’s soaring vocals, John Petrucci’s mind-bending guitar work, John Myung’s bass wizardry, Jordan Rudess’s symphonic keys, and — cue the drumroll — Mike Portnoy, back behind the kit after 15 long years. For fans, that reunion alone is worth the ticket price.
The night promises a deep dive through four decades of Dream Theater’s intricate world — from Pull Me Under nostalgia to Parasomnia, their latest album released earlier this year. Expect a mix of old-school prog glory and new, darkly cinematic soundscapes like Night Terror and the sprawling 19-minute epic “The Shadow Man Incident.”
“We’re celebrating our 40th anniversary, our new album Parasomnia, and Mike’s return,” says guitarist John Petrucci. “It’s going to be an epic night — we can’t wait to play for our fans in the Middle East again.”
When: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: Starting from Dh225 to Dh575
Pre-sale registration: Opens Tuesday, November 5 at 8:30am
Pre-sale window: From Friday, November 7 at 8:30am
General sale: Opens Monday, November 10 at 8:30am
Tickets available on the coca cola arena website.
