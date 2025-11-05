GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Dream Theater live in Dubai for 40th anniversary tour: Dates, tickets, and all you need to know

The pre-sale registration begins today

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Expect a mix of old-school prog glory and new, darkly cinematic soundscapes like Night Terror and the sprawling 19-minute epic “The Shadow Man Incident.”
Expect a mix of old-school prog glory and new, darkly cinematic soundscapes like Night Terror and the sprawling 19-minute epic “The Shadow Man Incident.”
Mark Maryanovich

Progressive metal royalty Dream Theater is storming back to Dubai, and this time, they’re not settling for anything less than an arena. Mark your calendars: On January 27, 2026, Coca-Cola Arena transforms into a headbanging cathedral of sound for the band’s 40th Anniversary Tour — and yes, it’s going to be every bit as dramatic as it sounds.

Brought to you by All Things Live Middle East, this won’t be your usual mosh-pit metal show. It’s an all-seated, three-hour theatrical experience — part concert, part odyssey — where every riff, solo, and time signature switch will hit with surgical precision.

Leading the charge are the band’s legendary five: James LaBrie’s soaring vocals, John Petrucci’s mind-bending guitar work, John Myung’s bass wizardry, Jordan Rudess’s symphonic keys, and — cue the drumroll — Mike Portnoy, back behind the kit after 15 long years. For fans, that reunion alone is worth the ticket price.

The night promises a deep dive through four decades of Dream Theater’s intricate world — from Pull Me Under nostalgia to Parasomnia, their latest album released earlier this year. Expect a mix of old-school prog glory and new, darkly cinematic soundscapes like Night Terror and the sprawling 19-minute epic “The Shadow Man Incident.”

“We’re celebrating our 40th anniversary, our new album Parasomnia, and Mike’s return,” says guitarist John Petrucci. “It’s going to be an epic night — we can’t wait to play for our fans in the Middle East again.”

Event details

When: Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: Starting from Dh225 to Dh575
Pre-sale registration: Opens Tuesday, November 5 at 8:30am
Pre-sale window: From Friday, November 7 at 8:30am
General sale: Opens Monday, November 10 at 8:30am
Tickets available on the coca cola arena website.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Aryna Sabalenka to take on Nick Kyrgios in Dubai

Aryna Sabalenka to take on Nick Kyrgios in Dubai

2m read
The Coca-Cola Arena was filled with fans of the kings of P-pop.

SB19 delivers unforgettable concert for OFWs in Dubai

3m read
SB19 cancels Riyadh concert two days before show

SB19 cancels Riyadh concert two days before show

2m read
The City Buzz: Your Guide to the UAE's best events

The City Buzz: Your Guide to the UAE's best events

7m read