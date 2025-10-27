Tell Me Why intimate hygiene is self-care, not a taboo

In a world where conversations around women’s health are still shrouded in discomfort, Gulf News and Femfresh join forces to change the narrative. The latest Tell Me Why episode brings together expert insights and honest dialogue to empower women to treat intimate hygiene as a vital part of self-care, not a taboo.

In the episode, Gulf News shines a spotlight on one of the most overlooked yet essential aspects of women’s health — feminine intimate hygiene. It features Dr Fadia Alkhalil, Specialist Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Al Zahra Hospital, Dubai, in a candid and empowering discussion that aims to break taboos, dispel myths, and encourage women to take charge of their intimate well-being.

Dr Fadia emphasises that intimate care shouldn’t be limited to menstrual or postpartum periods. “Most women focus on hygiene during their period or after childbirth but forget that daily care is equally vital,” she explains. The intimate area, she noted, requires special attention due to its unique pH balance and sensitivity. Using regular soaps or shower gels, which are typically alkaline, can disrupt this natural balance, making the area prone to infections, irritation, and discomfort.

Produced in collaboration with Femfresh, the episode underscores the importance of maintaining the right pH — ideally between 3.8 and 4.5 — to preserve the skin’s natural flora and prevent issues such as yeast infections and urinary tract infections. Dr Fadia recommends using mild, pH-balanced cleansers and avoiding harsh chemicals, parabens, or talc. She also advises practical habits such as using natural wipes when outside the home, cleaning from front to back to prevent bacterial contamination, and choosing breathable cotton underwear to keep the area dry and comfortable.

Poor intimate hygiene, she warns, can have long-term implications, including chronic pelvic pain and infertility. “If we protect this area, we prevent future complications like infections or even pelvic adhesions that can affect fertility,” she says.

Equally important is education, starting early. Dr Fadia encourages mothers to talk to their daughters about intimate hygiene from a young age, free from stigma or shame. “This is not about relationships; it’s about health. The intimate area connects three major systems — urinary, reproductive, and bowel — and caring for it protects all three,” she adds.