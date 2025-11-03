Dubai announces ‘Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden’ contest with Dh300,000 prize

Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Awadi, Director of the Agriculture Department at Dubai Municipality, said:

"This competition reflects our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s urban landscape and developing the agriculture sector. We do not just plant trees; we foster awareness and environmental responsibility across every neighbourhood. We encourage residents to adopt sustainable agricultural solutions that expand green spaces. Every well-designed, sustainable home garden contributes to the city’s identity and appeal, helping make Dubai a leading global city in quality of life and sustainability."