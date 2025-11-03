Dubai announces ‘Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden’ contest with Dh300,000 prize

Initiative promotes sustainable home gardening aligned with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched the third edition of its community agriculture competition under the theme ‘The Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden in Dubai’, as part of the UAE’s Year of the Community. The initiative offers a total prize pool of Dh300,000, rewarding ten winning entries that showcase sustainable, innovative, and visually appealing home gardens.
The competition encourages residents to transform their private gardens into eco-conscious green spaces, reflecting modern landscaping practices while promoting sustainability. It aligns with Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to expand the city’s green cover, raise environmental awareness, and integrate sustainable agricultural practices into daily life, supporting the broader vision of Dubai as a global model for liveable and environmentally responsible cities under the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040.
To support participants, Dubai Municipality will host workshops, awareness programmes, and provide digital guidance to help residents design sustainable home gardens. The initiative emphasises the use of innovative technologies and efficient water and energy management, encouraging eco-friendly practices within homes and residential communities.
Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Awadi, Director of the Agriculture Department at Dubai Municipality, said:
"This competition reflects our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s urban landscape and developing the agriculture sector. We do not just plant trees; we foster awareness and environmental responsibility across every neighbourhood. We encourage residents to adopt sustainable agricultural solutions that expand green spaces. Every well-designed, sustainable home garden contributes to the city’s identity and appeal, helping make Dubai a leading global city in quality of life and sustainability."
He added that the previous editions of the competition were highly successful, with remarkable community participation highlighting Dubai residents’ interest in sustainable gardening practices and maintaining attractive, well-kept gardens.
A specialised judging committee will assess entries based on ten comprehensive criteria:
Water management and efficiency
Biodiversity and use of native or adaptive plants
Soil health and use of organic fertilisers
Waste management practices
Energy efficiency and use of renewables
Contribution to microclimate improvement
Cleanliness and ease of maintenance
Safety and accessibility
Optimal space utilisation
Innovation and use of technology
The competition is open to all members of the Dubai community, including homeowners in residential neighbourhoods. Participating gardens must combine sustainability with aesthetic appeal, incorporating innovative designs that enhance water and energy efficiency, improve plant quality, and ensure species adaptability.
Applications, which take around 15 minutes to complete including garden photo submissions, are open now and will close on December 21, 2025. Shortlisted gardens will be inspected by judges in January and February 2026, with winners announced at a special ceremony in March 2026.
Over the past year, Dubai Municipality has also organised 150 awareness workshops and recreational events to promote environmental responsibility and sustainable practices among the community, further reinforcing its mission to cultivate greener and more liveable urban spaces.
