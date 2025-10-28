Beaver Supermoon to dazzle UAE skies, biggest and brightest of 2025

Dubai residents can witness this year's brightest full moon at DAG’s viewing event
Dubai: The UAE is set to witness a spectacular celestial display as the Beaver Supermoon will illuminate the night sky on November 5, marking the biggest and brightest full moon of the year.
The November supermoon will appear 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than a regular full moon, offering stargazers across the country an unmissable astronomical spectacle visible to the naked eye, according to Khadijah Hasan Ahmed, Operations Manager at the Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG).
This year's lunar showcase features three supermoons, occurring when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit (perigee), creating a noticeably larger and more luminous appearance in the sky, Khadijah explained.
The series began with the Hunter's Supermoon on October 7, peaks with the Beaver Supermoon on November 5, and concludes with the Cold Supermoon on December 5, marking the final supermoon of the year.
While supermoons occur three to four times annually on average, the Beaver Supermoon stands out as the year's most prominent lunar event, with the moon positioned at its absolute closest approach to Earth, Khadijah explained.
The name "Beaver Supermoon" stems from seasonal observations in nature. November traditionally marks the time when beavers prepare for winter by fortifying their dams and stocking up their food supply. Early Native American and colonial communities used these natural cues to mark the seasons, naming each full moon accordingly.
“The Beaver Moon occurs every November, but it only becomes a supermoon when the timing aligns with the moon's closest approach to Earth. This is an alignment that happens roughly every few years, making this event particularly special.”
According to Khadijah, the optimal time to witness the Beaver Supermoon is at moonrise, around 5:17pm on November 5, when the moon appears low on the eastern horizon.
"At moonrise, it looks largest and most colourful, usually displaying an orange or golden hue. You can also enjoy it all night as it rises higher and turns white."
The supermoon can be viewed from any open area with a clear view of the eastern horizon, though telescope observation reveals intricate details of lunar craters and mountains.
The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a public stargazing event at Al Awir Second Park, welcoming attendees to experience the celestial phenomenon through guided observation.
The event takes place from 7pm to 9pm, with tickets priced between Dh100 and Dh120. Bookings can be made on the website of Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre.
The evening begins with a welcome session at 7pm, followed by an educational talk about the Beaver Supermoon at 7.30pm. A Q&A session starts at 8pm, with telescope observation of the supermoon commencing at 8.15pm. Moon photography through telescopes will also be available throughout the evening.
Attendees will have access to two to three telescopes for viewing the supermoon alongside visible planets including Saturn and Jupiter.
"You can see it with the naked eye. You'll see its bright glow and golden rise. But through telescopes, you can see craters and lunar mountains appear in detail. A sight worth seeing," Khadijah noted.
2025 has proven to be an exceptional year for lunar observations, with multiple notable events occurring in consecutive months, an uncommon occurrence that provides astronomy enthusiasts with diverse opportunities to witness the moon's dramatic transformations.
Earlier this year, the UAE also witnessed a total lunar eclipse in September, adding to the amazing series of celestial displays. "Having multiple notable lunar events in consecutive months is uncommon and provides such a good opportunity to see the moon in all its changes," noted Khadijah.
