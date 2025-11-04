Who knew space conspiracies could be reality TV material? Kim Kardashian set social media ablaze on The Kardashians by claiming the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing was fake. While chatting with Sarah Paulson, she insisted astronaut Buzz Aldrin “didn’t actually land on the Moon. They're going to say I'm crazy, but go to TikTok. See for yourself. There's no gravity on the moon. Why is the flag blowing. The shoes that they have in the museum that wore on the moon is in a different print in the photos. Why are there no stars?"