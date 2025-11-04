'Why are there no stars?' The reality TV star had asked
Who knew space conspiracies could be reality TV material? Kim Kardashian set social media ablaze on The Kardashians by claiming the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing was fake. While chatting with Sarah Paulson, she insisted astronaut Buzz Aldrin “didn’t actually land on the Moon. They're going to say I'm crazy, but go to TikTok. See for yourself. There's no gravity on the moon. Why is the flag blowing. The shoes that they have in the museum that wore on the moon is in a different print in the photos. Why are there no stars?"
Of course, NASA wasn’t going to let history be rewritten. Acting administrator Sean Duffy fired off a cosmic-level clapback: “Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!” He also reminded followers that the Artemis program is preparing to return astronauts to the lunar surface, finishing with a mic-drop: “We won the last space race, and we will win this one too.”
The agency’s interstellar response confirmed the six successful Apollo missions between 1969 and 1972. Social media was more amused by the new conspiracy theories, and poked fun at Kim, laughing at her previous statement where she admitted that she didn't even know the cost of milk. "The real scandal isn't the moon landing. It's using TikTok to fact-check history," one user wrote.
