The 45-year-old disclosed the diagnosis in a teaser for the seventh season of her show
Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.
The 45-year-old disclosed the diagnosis in a teaser for the seventh season of her reality show, The Kardashians, which premiered Thursday on Hulu.
“There’s like a little aneurysm,” Kardashian can be heard saying in the clip, which appears at the start of the first episode. Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, responds with a surprised “Whoa.”
The teaser also shows Kardashian undergoing a brain scan, and she suggests the aneurysm may be linked to stress. In the first episode, she opens up about how her past relationship with Kanye West negatively affected her health, describing feeling “like I had Stockholm Syndrome” during their time together. She also revealed that her cirrhosis used to flare up while she was with him.
On Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim had opened up about what finally broke her marriage with Kanye West, in 2022.
“I do have a problem of only remembering the good,” she admitted. “I’m a really forgiving person... but I really haven’t dated like that, to have those kinds of toxic relationships since I’ve been divorced. I think when you get older, you just don’t tolerate that stuff. You don’t have time.”
She also addressed the signs she may have missed: “People can say there were signs, and maybe I wasn’t paying attention to them. And I think when someone has, like, their first, like, mental break, you want to be super supportive... you want to help figure that out and be there for them.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox