Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J, accuse him of harassment and spreading false claims

The sparks that ignited the lawsuit came from two recent incidents. In May, a TMZ special captured Ray J declaring that “racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate” and suggesting he might believe they were being charged. Then, during a September 30 livestream watched by millions, he claimed: “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy” and added, “the feds is coming… worse than Diddy.”