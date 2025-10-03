Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J, accuse him of harassment and spreading false claims

The Kardashian-Jenners claim the statements caused reputational and financial damage
Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, are taking Ray J to court—and they’re not holding back. The reality TV power duo filed a defamation lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after Ray J, whose legal name is Ray Norwood Jr., publicly claimed they are under federal investigation and on the verge of being indicted.
The lawsuit paints Ray J’s remarks as the latest move in a 'sustained campaign of harassment and defamation' spanning years. “Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over twenty years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain,” the filing reads.
The sparks that ignited the lawsuit came from two recent incidents. In May, a TMZ special captured Ray J declaring that “racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate” and suggesting he might believe they were being charged. Then, during a September 30 livestream watched by millions, he claimed: “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy” and added, “the feds is coming… worse than Diddy.”
According to the lawsuit, Ray J provided no evidence for these “blatantly false” statements. “No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings… and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations,” the filing states.
Ray J, a singer, actor, and brother of Brandy, is perhaps best known for his 2007 tape with Kardashian. The lawsuit argues that his recent claims were neither careless nor impulsive, but a calculated attempt to revive his fading notoriety.
The Kardashian-Jenners claim the statements triggered a media firestorm, causing reputational and financial damage, which will be quantified at trial. They are represented by Alex Spiro, the high-profile attorney who helped get charges against Alec Baldwin dismissed mid-trial.
The court—and the public—will now see if Ray J’s attention-seeking antics cross the line from rumor to actionable defamation.
