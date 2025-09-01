Dubai Summer Surprises: Why Pakistani doctor will give away DSS raffle prize Nissan Patrol

70-year-old flew back to UAE for prize he won during last visit. Who will he gift it to?
Dubai: A doctor from Pakistan flew back to Dubai to collect a brand-new Nissan Patrol he won in the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) raffle, thanks to a lucky coupon he received while buying a gold bangle for his wife during their visit last month.
However, Dr Raj Kumar, a 70-year-old family physician in Hyderabad in Sindh, Pakistan, will neither keep the luxury SUV nor sell it, as many winners often do.
Instead, he has chosen to hand the prized vehicle to his son, Dr Parkash Kumar, a paediatrician in the UAE.
The story began in July, when Dr Raj and his wife visited two of their four sons, who live in Dubai. They were staying with their eldest son Dr Parkash, who took them for shopping before they went back home.
When the father bought a gold bangle for the mother, the family filled out the DSS raffle coupon with Dr Parkash’s local mobile number and Dr Raj’s email ID. “On August 18, I received a call about the raffle result,” said Dr Parkash, who works in Sharjah and holds a UAE Golden Visa.
“At first, I thought it could be a scam, but then I realised the call was from a landline, so it was more likely genuine. They confirmed my father’s email ID, and when I checked with him, he had received the email.”
However, the elderly couple had already returned to Pakistan. The DSS organisers required Dr Raj to be present in person to receive the vehicle.
“So, I flew him back on a visit visa to collect it. We have kept it a surprise for my mum and my other two brothers, who are pharmacists working at dad’s clinic. We told them that he was coming here for applying for the Golden visa. Now, we will surprise them with the pictures from the ceremony.”
For Dr Parkash who has been in the UAE for 13 years, the win feels symbolic. “I often try my luck in raffles and lotteries. I have downloaded the apps for all of them. Finally, luck came through my father. It is truly his blessings,” he said.
Dr Raj, who marked his 70th birthday in April, has served as a family doctor in Hyderabad for more than 38 years. “This prize feels like a reward for his lifetime of service,” Dr Parkash said.
"I also have never won any raffle. Thank you, Dubai for this special gift! I am happy to gift it to my son and grandkids," added Dr Raj.
However, Dr Parkash is now confused about keeping two new big cars. “I recently bought a Lexus GX 460, so having two big cars is not easy. My son wants me to keep both, but we will see. Either way, this Nissan Patrol is a symbol of luck and blessings for our family,” he said, indicating that he is most likely to sell off his Lexus.
