Dubai Summer Surprises: Indian expat wins Dh1m, Pakistani visitor gets Nissan Patrol in DSS mega raffles

DSS announces lucky winners of Great Dubai Summer Sale raffles
Dubai: An Indian expat woman won Dh1 million in cash, while a Pakistani man visiting the UAE won a brand-new Nissan Patrol in the mega raffles held as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), it was announced on Sunday, the last day of DSS.
Sweety Stanly, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala and Raj Kumar, who is from Hyderabad in Pakistan, were named the lucky winners of the mega raffles held as part of the Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS), DSS’ second dedicated retail season.
The winners were announced at a special ceremony held at Mercato Mall on Sunday afternoon. They were honoured by senior executives of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), which organises DSS.
The GDSS offered shoppers a chance to win big through the Shop, Scan and Win promotion. Participants who spent Dh300 or more were eligible to enter the raffles.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox