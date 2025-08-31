Dubai Summer Surprises announces winners of Dh100,000 DSS Back-to-School scholarships

Check if your ticket was among the lucky ones to bag Modhesh scholarships
Dubai: Five lucky shoppers have won scholarships worth a total of Dh100,000 as part of the Back-to-School campaign of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 which concluded on Sunday.
Each of the five winners will receive Dh20,000 in scholarship funds. Their lucky tickets were drawn during a closing ceremony during which DSS also announced its mega prize winners of Dh1million and a Nissan Patrol car.
The five scholarship winners are:
Said Naeem – Ticket D5F-106722
Balakumar Ramanathan – Ticket A00-114815
Noor Saba – Ticket D5F-108085
Athar Ullah Khan Mohammed – Ticket D5F-105757
Teofila Lauigan – Ticket D5F-102143
The names and raffle coupon numbers were announced by senior executives of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), organisers of DSS, during the special event at Mercato Mall on Sunday afternoon.
During DSS 2025, a total of nine brand-new cars, the highest so far, were also given away through the Dubai Shopping Malls Group's raffle promotion.
Shoppers received a digital raffle coupon for every Dh200 spent at participating malls, providing a chance to win one of these cars. The promotion was part of the annual summer shopping and entertainment festival, which ran from June 27 to August 31, 2025.
