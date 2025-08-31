GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Summer Surprises announces winners of Dh100,000 DSS Back-to-School scholarships

Check if your ticket was among the lucky ones to bag Modhesh scholarships

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dh100,000 in Back-to-School scholarships claimed during Dubai Summer Surprises
Dh100,000 in Back-to-School scholarships claimed during Dubai Summer Surprises
Sajila Saseendran/Gulf News

Dubai: Five lucky shoppers have won scholarships worth a total of Dh100,000 as part of the Back-to-School campaign of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 which concluded on Sunday.

Each of the five winners will receive Dh20,000 in scholarship funds. Their lucky tickets were drawn during a closing ceremony during which DSS also announced its mega prize winners of Dh1million and a Nissan Patrol car. 

The winners

The five scholarship winners are:

  • Said Naeem – Ticket D5F-106722

  • Balakumar Ramanathan – Ticket A00-114815

  • Noor Saba – Ticket D5F-108085

  • Athar Ullah Khan Mohammed – Ticket D5F-105757

  • Teofila Lauigan – Ticket D5F-102143

The names and raffle coupon numbers were announced by senior executives of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), organisers of DSS, during the special event at Mercato Mall on Sunday afternoon.

DSS season closes with mega prizes

During DSS 2025, a total of nine brand-new cars, the highest so far, were  also given away through the Dubai Shopping Malls Group's raffle promotion.

Shoppers received a digital raffle coupon for every Dh200 spent at participating malls, providing a chance to win one of these cars. The promotion was part of the annual summer shopping and entertainment festival, which ran from June 27 to August 31, 2025. 

Related Topics:
DubaiEducationDSSBack-to-school

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sweety Stanly from Kerala, India, was named one of the lucky winners of the Great Dubai Summer Sale mega raffle.

DSS raffles: Indian wins Dh1m, Pakistani Nissan Patrol

2h ago1m read
The City Buzz: Guide to UAE's best events

The City Buzz: Guide to UAE's best events

6m read
Could this Tuesday (August 19, 2025) bring another record-breaking winner with a $284-million pot? Only time — and the lucky ticket holder — will tell.

EuroMillions: $284m jackpot for lucky ticket holder

2m read
The latest Nissan Patrol Nismo will be building on the launch of the all-new Patrol from last year.

With new Nismo Patrol, Nissan’s ready for UAE

2m read