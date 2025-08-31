Bride-to-be now plans dream destination wedding with childhood sweetheart
Dubai: A young Indian expat woman in the UAE is celebrating a life-changing Dh1million prize after her fiancé’s gift of a gold bangle brought her luck in the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 raffle.
“I don't know what to say,” said a jubilant Sweety Stanly who wore her lucky bangle when she was honoured by officials of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), which organises DSS, on Sunday.
Speaking to Gulf News later, she said the win signalled incredible luck as her fiancé, Abhin KM, had bought the bangle from a jewellery shop in a Karama shopping centre where she works as a customer relationship executive.
“I was at my work in the morning when I got a call saying I had won Dh1million from Dubai Economy,” she recalled. “At first, I thought it was a scam because just before that I had received a fraudulent call pretending to be from my bank and the caller had asked me to open my UAE Pass.”
She said she only started to believe after she was given the raffle ticket number, purchase details and store information. Later, her manager also verified it. Still, Sweety called the DFRE office once again to confirm the life-changing news.
“At that time, I could not do anything. I was just sitting there repeatedly saying, ‘Oh my God’. It was a wonderful experience. My boss, colleagues, family, and everyone congratulated me. When I called my fiancé, he first told me not to play pranks in the morning, but when I said it was not a prank, he was also overjoyed.”
The lucky bangle was bought on August 8, not for any special occasion, but simply as a loving gift. The couple were neighbours back home in Kerala. The childhood sweethearts have been in a relationship for seven years and plan to get married next year.
“Our wedding has been my dream. Now, I want to have a destination wedding,” Sweety said.
She said theirs will be an inter-religious marriage. “I have always dreamt about getting married according to both our beliefs. I am Christian, and he is Hindu. But our families are okay with our relationship.”
The couple had worked in Bengaluru before moving to the UAE just a year ago. Sweety said she switched from data analysis to take up the job at the jewellery store just a month after arriving. Meanwhile, Abhin got a job as a health, safety and environment officer with a building contracting firm in Abu Dhabi.
The couple, who only meet during weekends, are now looking forward to starting a new chapter together. “Now, this prize has given us a bigger dream. Thanks to Dubai, life has changed for us. This city gave me a job which I love, and now it has given us this prize too. We never expected this blessing,” Sweety added.
Along with Abhin, Sweety’s sister, brother-in-law and a friend were present when she was declared the winner at a special ceremony at Mercato Mall on Sunday afternoon.
