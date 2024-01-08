NAT MBZ BLINKEN 287-1704711787940
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) bids farewell to Antony Blinken after a meeting at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Monday Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday received Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed discussed cooperation and joint efforts between the two countries and ways to enhance ties in various fields to achieve mutual interests.

The meeting also touched upon a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and developments in the Middle East, particularly recent events in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the serious impact of the crisis in the Gaza Strip on peace, stability, and security in the entire region.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (2nd L) meets with Antony Blinken(L), at Al Shati Palace. Also present were Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and UAE National Security Adviser (3rd L) and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs (R). UAE Presidential Court. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the need to work towards a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to protect civilian lives and ensure sustained, unimpeded, and safe channels for the delivery of humanitarian relief to the residents of the Strip while preventing their displacement.

The two sides affirmed the importance of working to avoid the escalation of the conflict, which threatens regional peace, as well as finding a clear horizon for a comprehensive and lasting peace as the path to achieving regional stability.