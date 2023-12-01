Addressing the COP28 climate summit in Dubai on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India unveiled a proposal to host COP33 in India in 2028, expressing the nation’s unwavering commitment to the UN Framework for Climate Change process.
From the prestigious stage at the Ceremonial Opening of COP28, PM Modi conveyed, “India is committed to the UN Framework for Climate Change process. That is why, from this stage, I propose to host COP33 Summit in India in 2028.”
Currently, the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), referred to as COP28, is underway in Dubai, hosted by the UAE from November 30 to December 12.
As a special acknowledgement from the UAE, Prime Minister Modi was bestowed with the honour of addressing the Ceremonial Opening, where he introduced a new initiative termed the “Green Credit initiative” as a pro-planet, proactive, and positive measure.
Modi emphasised India’s environmental commitments, declaring a goal to reduce emissions intensity by 45% by 2030 and an increase in the share of non-fossil fuel to 50%.
Additionally, he announced India’s continued pursuit of the ambitious objective of achieving net-zero emissions by the year 2070. Hailing India a blend of economy and ecology, Modi noted, “We will also keep going ahead towards our goal of net zero by 2070.”