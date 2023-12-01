DUBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Thursday to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).
Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.
The UAE is hosting the COP28 meetings at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December 2023.
