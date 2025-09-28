Viksit Bharat Run in Dubai: 2,000 Indian expats in UAE celebrate PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday

'Largest among global community runs' sees partakers pledging for developed India by 2047
Dubai: More than 2,000 Indian expats in the UAE on Sunday took part in a special community run in Dubai, held as part of events marking the 75th birthday of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrated globally from September 17 to October 2.
The “Viksit Bharat Run” (Developed India Run) was jointly organised by the Consulate General of India (CGI), Indian People’s Forum (IPF), and Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO).
Jitendra Vaidya, President of IPF, a registered organisation connecting the Indian diaspora through socio-cultural, business, and welfare initiatives under 24 verticals, said the Dubai edition was part of the global Viksit Bharat Run across 150 locations in 91 countries.
“More than 2,000 Indians gathered at 7am to express their commitment towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The Dubai edition of the run emerged as the largest worldwide, showcasing the unity and patriotic zeal of the Indian diaspora in the UAE,” Vaidya said.
Following the run, participants took a collective pledge for nation-building, led by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, who also joined and led the run in the morning. Participants repeated the pledge in unison, creating a moment of patriotic fervour.
The Government of India envisions making India a fully developed nation by its 100th independence anniversary in 2047.
Vaidya added that Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Malayalam actor, who was scheduled to be the chief guest, could not attend due to unforeseen professional commitments.
Mukesh Vora, Chairman of JITO, in his vote of thanks, said such events not only unite the community but also inspire discipline, collective strength, and responsibility towards shaping India’s future.
The organisers also thanked community volunteers who arrived as early as 4:30am to ensure smooth operations and flawless execution.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi also held a community run titled 'Viksit Bharat Run-Run to Serve the Nation' in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Organised in association with the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG), Abu Dhabi, the event took place at Abu Dhabi Indian School. Several community members took part and celebrated the spirit of fitness, unity and reaffirmed the vision of Viksit Bharat, the Embassy stated.
Earlier, on the day of Modi's 75th birthday, he was greeted by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his images were displayed on the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa while several Indian expats cut cakes and shared wishes on social media.
