GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President extends birthday wishes to India’s PM Modi

Narendra Modi who turned 75, has been serving as Prime Minister since 26 May 2014

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his best wishes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

On his official X account, the President wrote: “Sincere congratulations to Narendra Modi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India’s progress and the prosperity of its people.”

Narendra Modi who turned 75, has been serving as Prime Minister since 26 May 2014. He is the first non-Congress leader to win three consecutive general elections and secure a third successive term (2014, 2019, 2024).

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi approves 74 new economic activities on farms

2m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan tours Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025 at ADNEC.

UAE President visits ADIHEX 2025

2m read
Mouza Alkaabi

ADIHEX: Emirati girl shines with heritage-inspired art

2m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President calls for peace on Prophet Muhammad birthday

1m read