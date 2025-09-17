UAE President extends birthday wishes to India’s PM Modi

Narendra Modi who turned 75, has been serving as Prime Minister since 26 May 2014
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his best wishes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.
On his official X account, the President wrote: “Sincere congratulations to Narendra Modi on your birthday. I wish you continued good health and happiness, and ongoing success in advancing India’s progress and the prosperity of its people.”
Narendra Modi who turned 75, has been serving as Prime Minister since 26 May 2014. He is the first non-Congress leader to win three consecutive general elections and secure a third successive term (2014, 2019, 2024).
