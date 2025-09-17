Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates to celebrate Indian PM Modi's 75th birthday

Towering tribute on world’s tallest tower with Indian tricolour and Modi's images
Dubai: Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa was illuminated on Wednesday night to mark Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.
The world's tallest tower displayed multiple images of Modi, accompanied by the Indian national flag's tricolour.
Earlier in the day, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his wishes to Modi on social media platform X.
Various other world leaders including the US President Donald Trump and celebrities also conveyed their wishes to Modi.
The light display on the Burj Khalifa served as a symbol of the strong bilateral ties between India and the UAE.
Meanwhile, several Modi fans in the UAE held cake-cutting ceremonies and also shared their birthday wishes on social media.
