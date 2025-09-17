GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

South Indian film icons extend birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan post tributes on social media

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting during the Foundation Stone laying ceremony and launch of various projects at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting during the Foundation Stone laying ceremony and launch of various projects at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.
PMO/ANI

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, with several leading stars from the South Indian film industry taking to social media to send him warm wishes.

Celebrities share greetings

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted: “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued strength to lead our nation towards greater heights.”

Megastar Mammootty also conveyed his greetings, writing: “Birthday wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji #HappyBdayPMModi @PMOIndia.”

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth shared a detailed message on X: “To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Narendra Modi ji, heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind.”

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan added: “Warmest birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avargal. Wishing him good health and strength in service of the people of India.”

Modi’s political journey

Born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Narendra Damodardas Modi has risen from modest beginnings to become one of India’s most influential political leaders. He served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before assuming office as India’s Prime Minister, a position he has held since May 2014.

The flood of wishes from South Indian cinema’s biggest names reflects Modi’s wide-reaching influence across politics, society, and culture as he begins his 75th year.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
mammoottymohanlalindiaNarendra ModiRajinikanth

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

File photo: Donald Trump and Narendra Modi

Modi turns 75, Trump calls to wish him, discusses ties

1m read
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31, 2025.

Xi and Modi vow to resolve border differences

1m read
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a rousing welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival at a hotel, in Tianjin on Saturday.

Almost cried.. I love Modi, I love India: Chinese woman

2m read
India's PM Narendra Modi is seen inside Japan’s world-famous Shinkansen bullet train alongside Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba.

Watch: India PM rides on Japan’s iconic bullet train

2m read