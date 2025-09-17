South Indian film icons extend birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted: “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued strength to lead our nation towards greater heights.”

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth shared a detailed message on X: “To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Narendra Modi ji, heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind.”

Born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Narendra Damodardas Modi has risen from modest beginnings to become one of India’s most influential political leaders. He served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before assuming office as India’s Prime Minister, a position he has held since May 2014.

