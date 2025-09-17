South Indian film icons extend birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan post tributes on social media
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, with several leading stars from the South Indian film industry taking to social media to send him warm wishes.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted: “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and continued strength to lead our nation towards greater heights.”
Megastar Mammootty also conveyed his greetings, writing: “Birthday wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji #HappyBdayPMModi @PMOIndia.”
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth shared a detailed message on X: “To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Narendra Modi ji, heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind.”
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan added: “Warmest birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avargal. Wishing him good health and strength in service of the people of India.”
Born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Narendra Damodardas Modi has risen from modest beginnings to become one of India’s most influential political leaders. He served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before assuming office as India’s Prime Minister, a position he has held since May 2014.
The flood of wishes from South Indian cinema’s biggest names reflects Modi’s wide-reaching influence across politics, society, and culture as he begins his 75th year.
